Storm Austen brings code yellow warnings to the Netherlands

Storm Austen, the first named storm of the 2026/2027 season, is set to bring strong winds to the Netherlands this evening. The Dutch meteorological institute (KNMI) has issued code yellow warnings for parts of the country, with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour (km/h) expected.

Code yellow as Storm Austen approaches the Netherlands

According to KNMI, gusts of 75 to 90 km/h are expected in the southeast and along the southwestern coast from late Friday afternoon. The strong winds will spread to eastern and western areas later in the evening, reaching the Wadden and IJsselmeer areas overnight.

The weather institute warns that trees are still in leaf, increasing the risk of branches breaking off and causing disruption on the roads.

Winds will ease in Limburg overnight, followed by the southwestern and western parts of the country on Saturday morning.