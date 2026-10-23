Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Storm Austen brings code yellow warnings to the Netherlands

Storm Austen brings code yellow warnings to the Netherlands

Storm Austen Brings Code Yellow Warnings to the Netherlands

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

By Fatma Nur Ozturk

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

Storm Austen, the first named storm of the 2026/2027 season, is set to bring strong winds to the Netherlands this evening. The Dutch meteorological institute (KNMI) has issued code yellow warnings for parts of the country, with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour (km/h) expected.

Code yellow as Storm Austen approaches the Netherlands

According to KNMI, gusts of 75 to 90 km/h are expected in the southeast and along the southwestern coast from late Friday afternoon. The strong winds will spread to eastern and western areas later in the evening, reaching the Wadden and IJsselmeer areas overnight.

The weather institute warns that trees are still in leaf, increasing the risk of branches breaking off and causing disruption on the roads.

Winds will ease in Limburg overnight, followed by the southwestern and western parts of the country on Saturday morning.

More strong winds & rain expected on Saturday

Saturday afternoon will bring a brief break, with dry weather and sunny spells forecast across the country. Rain will return from the southwest later in the afternoon, spreading nationwide during the evening.

A second low-pressure system, Boelo, will bring another round of strong winds. KNMI forecasts coastal gusts of around 90 km/h, with winds potentially reaching force nine briefly along the North Holland coast and in the Wadden area.

Austen and Boelo are the first two names on the 2026/2027 storm names list, compiled jointly by the weather services of the Netherlands, the UK and Ireland. Storms are named to raise awareness of severe weather and help people prepare.

Was this article helpful?

Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

Related Stories

Amsterdam and Utrecht face daytime water ban amid drought Amsterdam and Utrecht face daytime water ban amid drought
Bad weather, better warnings: KNMI announces changes for NovemberBad weather, better warnings: KNMI announces changes for November
Dutch provinces fall behind on 2030 forest expansion targetsDutch provinces fall behind on 2030 forest expansion targets
The Netherlands hits full-year sunshine record by September 2026The Netherlands hits full-year sunshine record by September 2026
The Netherlands anticipates a stormy autumn after a record summerThe Netherlands anticipates a stormy autumn after a record summer
The Netherlands records hottest summer ever in 2026, says KNMI The Netherlands records hottest summer ever in 2026, says KNMI
Energy prices rise in the Netherlands due to low water levels Energy prices rise in the Netherlands due to low water levels
NL-Alert and trains cancelled as wildfire in Limburg spreads over 100 hectaresNL-Alert and trains cancelled as wildfire in Limburg spreads over 100 hectares
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.