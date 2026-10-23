Storm Austen brings code yellow warnings to the Netherlands
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Storm Austen, the first named storm of the 2026/2027 season, is set to bring strong winds to the Netherlands this evening. The Dutch meteorological institute (KNMI) has issued code yellow warnings for parts of the country, with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour (km/h) expected.
Code yellow as Storm Austen approaches the Netherlands
According to KNMI, gusts of 75 to 90 km/h are expected in the southeast and along the southwestern coast from late Friday afternoon. The strong winds will spread to eastern and western areas later in the evening, reaching the Wadden and IJsselmeer areas overnight.
The weather institute warns that trees are still in leaf, increasing the risk of branches breaking off and causing disruption on the roads.
Winds will ease in Limburg overnight, followed by the southwestern and western parts of the country on Saturday morning.
More strong winds & rain expected on Saturday
Saturday afternoon will bring a brief break, with dry weather and sunny spells forecast across the country. Rain will return from the southwest later in the afternoon, spreading nationwide during the evening.
A second low-pressure system, Boelo, will bring another round of strong winds. KNMI forecasts coastal gusts of around 90 km/h, with winds potentially reaching force nine briefly along the North Holland coast and in the Wadden area.
Austen and Boelo are the first two names on the 2026/2027 storm names list, compiled jointly by the weather services of the Netherlands, the UK and Ireland. Storms are named to raise awareness of severe weather and help people prepare.
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Editor at IamExpat Media