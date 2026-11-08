Best places to go stargazing in the Netherlands
Stargazing in the Netherlands? Is that even possible? Although the Netherlands is one of the most light-polluted places in the world, there are still a few places left where darkness can take over the night.
Truly dark places in the Netherlands?
First, what exactly makes a place dark? To be able to assess how dark the night sky is, astronomers and photographers rely on the Bortle Scale. The Bortle Scale is a nine-level numerical system created by John E. Bortle in 2001 that measures the night sky's brightness, the visibility of celestial objects and the impact of local light pollution.
The higher the Bortle number, the more light-polluted the night sky is. Unfortunately, there are no places in the Netherlands classified as Bortle 1. However, if you are adventurous, you can find places in the Netherlands that reach Bortle class 3.
Your best bet for seeing the night sky in its true glory is to visit one of the Netherlands' Dark Sky Parks, where skies can reach around Bortle class 4.
Here are some locations worth going to:
- Dark Sky Park De Boschplaat (De Boschplaat Dark Sky Park)
- Dark Sky Park Lauwersmeer (Lauwersmeer National Park)
If you live in the city, ARTIS Park might just satisfy your astronomical urges. In October 2025, ARTIS Royal Zoo became the world's first zoo to be certified as an Urban Night Sky Place by DarkSky International, helping to protect dark conditions within the city.
Other places to go stargazing:
- Amstelmeer
- Wieringermeer
- Dijkgatsbos
- Lauwersoog
The Wadden Islands
Some of the darkest skies in the Netherlands can be found in the Wadden Islands, with Schiermonnikoog and Terschelling being among the darkest, with skies reaching Bortle class 4 and even class 3 in some areas. For instance, around 3.000 stars can be seen in the sky above Schiermonnikoog on a clear, moonless night!
Parts of Texel, including its dunes or De Jager Observatory, along with Ameland and Vlieland, are also popular for stargazing and reach a Bortle class 4.
Nacht van de Nacht
Nacht van de Nacht is an annual Dutch event that raises awareness about light pollution. It translates to “Night of the Night” in English.
It takes place in late October, on the Saturday before the clocks go back. During the event, municipalities and businesses across the country switch off unnecessary lights to raise awareness about light pollution, while organisations host nighttime walks and other activities. People are also encouraged to switch off unnecessary lights.
Make a wish when you spot a shooting star!
So, if you want to watch the stars, spot the Milky Way, count shooting stars, or you're a night-sky photography enthusiast, grab your gear and head north to the Wadden Islands for the best chances!