Best places to go stargazing in the Netherlands

Stargazing in the Netherlands? Is that even possible? Although the Netherlands is one of the most light-polluted places in the world, there are still a few places left where darkness can take over the night.

Truly dark places in the Netherlands?

First, what exactly makes a place dark? To be able to assess how dark the night sky is, astronomers and photographers rely on the Bortle Scale. The Bortle Scale is a nine-level numerical system created by John E. Bortle in 2001 that measures the night sky's brightness, the visibility of celestial objects and the impact of local light pollution.

The higher the Bortle number, the more light-polluted the night sky is. Unfortunately, there are no places in the Netherlands classified as Bortle 1. However, if you are adventurous, you can find places in the Netherlands that reach Bortle class 3.

Your best bet for seeing the night sky in its true glory is to visit one of the Netherlands' Dark Sky Parks, where skies can reach around Bortle class 4.