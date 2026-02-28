These are the most welcoming Dutch cities for 2026

The cities in the Netherlands that travellers find most welcoming have been revealed in Booking.com’s 2026 Traveller Review Awards. Zeeland and North Holland are the Dutch provinces where most of the best travel cities are located, while Overijssel has been named the most hospitable region.

Overijssel among world’s most welcoming travel destinations

Based on more than 370 million reviews, Booking.com has compiled a list of the most welcoming regions and cities in the world, recognising “exceptional hospitality and service”. This year, Overijssel was named among the most welcoming regions in the world.

“Because you don't just stay overnight here; you come home,” writes Booking.com. “From charming cities to lush green nature reserves, travellers appreciate the personal attention and service of local accommodations and hosts who go the extra mile to make their stay special.”

Other global regions that are considered the most hospitable include Hidalgo in Mexico, Saxony in Germany, Epirus in Greece and Idaho in the United States.