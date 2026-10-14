Dutch provinces fall behind on 2030 forest targets

The Netherlands is falling behind on plans to expand its forests by 2030. Since the government introduced an ambitious tree-planting strategy in 2020, Dutch provinces have planted only around 4.000 hectares of new forest.

Provinces in the Netherlands fall short of forest expansion targets

According to a Nieuwsuur investigation, provinces are struggling to meet the government's nationwide target of creating approximately 37.000 hectares of additional forest by 2030. Introduced in 2020, the national forest strategy aims to increase forest coverage by 10 percent.

All provinces have reported delays. In Overijssel, only 319 of the planned 3.900 hectares have been created, while the Eastern Netherlands Court of Audit (Rekenkamer Oost) concluded that Overijssel and Gelderland are unlikely to meet their targets.

The strategy also aims to restore existing forests, replace felled trees and make woodlands more resistant to climate change.