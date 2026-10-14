Dutch provinces fall behind on 2030 forest targets

Dutch provinces fall behind on 2030 forest expansion targets
See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results
Add IamExpat to Google News
The Netherlands is falling behind on plans to expand its forests by 2030. Since the government introduced an ambitious tree-planting strategy in 2020, Dutch provinces have planted only around 4.000 hectares of new forest.
Provinces in the Netherlands fall short of forest expansion targets
According to a Nieuwsuur investigation, provinces are struggling to meet the government's nationwide target of creating approximately 37.000 hectares of additional forest by 2030. Introduced in 2020, the national forest strategy aims to increase forest coverage by 10 percent.
All provinces have reported delays. In Overijssel, only 319 of the planned 3.900 hectares have been created, while the Eastern Netherlands Court of Audit (Rekenkamer Oost) concluded that Overijssel and Gelderland are unlikely to meet their targets.
The strategy also aims to restore existing forests, replace felled trees and make woodlands more resistant to climate change.
Land shortages & funding problems delay new forests
According to Wageningen University forest researcher Bas Lerink, legal obstacles, limited funding and competition for land are slowing progress.
In Overijssel, officials say not all municipalities or landowners are willing to convert agricultural land into forests, despite available subsidies.
The cancellation of the National Programme for Rural Areas (NPLG), previously an important source of funding for forest expansion, has created additional financial challenges.
Dutch government reviews forest expansion strategy
Lerink believes the 2030 targets are no longer realistic but argues that expanding forests remains important for biodiversity and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
The Ministry of Agriculture has acknowledged the loss of funding and confirmed that the national forest strategy is being evaluated. The findings are expected to be presented to parliament later this year, six years after the government announced plans to plant 100 million trees in the Netherlands by 2030.
Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.
Editor at IamExpat Media