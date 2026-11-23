The Netherlands plans to allow wolf culling and wolf-free zones
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The Dutch government plans to allow provinces to shoot wolves to control their numbers and establish wolf-free zones, following new scientific research.
Dutch provinces could be allowed to shoot wolves
Dutch State Secretary Silvio Erkens announced the plans on Monday, November 23, following new research suggesting that the wolf population has reached a favourable conservation status, as reported by RTL Nieuws.
According to a press release by the Dutch government, provinces would be allowed to regulate wolf numbers and designate wolf-free zones in an effort to reduce incidents involving people and livestock.
According to BIJ12, 131 individual wolves were identified through DNA testing in 2025, with an estimated 14 packs living mainly in the Veluwe, Drenthe, the Gelderse Vallei and the Utrechtse Heuvelrug.
These concerns follow several incidents involving wolves and people, including two confirmed cases of wolves injuring people in Gelderland and Utrecht in 2025. BIJ12 also recorded 1.114 confirmed reports of wolf-related livestock damage that year.
However, the measures cannot be implemented immediately. Provinces must first develop management plans to ensure that the wolf population remains healthy in the long term. Erkens hopes to have these arrangements finalised before summer 2027.
New research challenges previous findings on Dutch wolf population
Italian wolf expert Marco Apollonio concluded that wolves in the Netherlands are genetically healthy and meet the minimum criteria for a "favourable conservation status", meaning regulated population management could be possible.
However, an earlier study by Wageningen University & Research reached a different conclusion. In September 2025, researchers estimated that the Netherlands should contribute 23 to 56 wolf packs to conservation efforts. Apollonio's research instead considers Dutch wolves part of the wider Central European population.
The EU eased wolf protections in 2025, and Germany added wolves to its hunting legislation in April 2026, while Belgium's Wallonia maintains strict protections.
The proposal has also faced criticism. De Faunabescherming's Niko Koffeman called the government's conclusions "wishful thinking", according to ANP. Natuurmonumenten has warned that culling could increase livestock attacks.
It remains unclear which areas of the Netherlands could become wolf-free zones. Provinces will first need to establish where and under what conditions wolves can be culled, with the government aiming to have the necessary arrangements in place before summer 2027.
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