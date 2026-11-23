The Dutch government plans to allow provinces to shoot wolves to control their numbers and establish wolf-free zones, following new scientific research.

Dutch provinces could be allowed to shoot wolves

Dutch State Secretary Silvio Erkens announced the plans on Monday, November 23, following new research suggesting that the wolf population has reached a favourable conservation status, as reported by RTL Nieuws.

According to a press release by the Dutch government, provinces would be allowed to regulate wolf numbers and designate wolf-free zones in an effort to reduce incidents involving people and livestock.

According to BIJ12, 131 individual wolves were identified through DNA testing in 2025, with an estimated 14 packs living mainly in the Veluwe, Drenthe, the Gelderse Vallei and the Utrechtse Heuvelrug.