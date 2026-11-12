Parliament backs e-gates to cut Eurostar queues in Amsterdam

The Dutch House of Representatives has backed plans to introduce automated passport control gates at Amsterdam Centraal. The move aims to reduce long queues and delays for Eurostar passengers travelling from the Netherlands to London.

Automated passport gates proposed for Amsterdam Centraal

A broad majority in the Dutch parliament approved a motion calling on the government to ask the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) to take steps towards installing electronic border control gates, known as e-gates, at Amsterdam Centraal.

The gates would speed up mandatory passport checks for passengers travelling to London. Currently, limited border control capacity means Eurostar cannot sell all available seats on some trains, as only a certain number of passengers can be processed before departure. Faster checks could therefore allow more passengers to travel on each service. Similar automated gates are already in use at the Eurostar terminal in Brussels.

Two-thirds of Eurostar trains leave Amsterdam late

Two out of three Eurostar trains currently depart Amsterdam Centraal with delays due to lengthy border checks, according to travellers' association Rover. Limited processing capacity also means that Eurostar cannot sell all available seats on some services.