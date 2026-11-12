Parliament backs e-gates to cut Eurostar queues in Amsterdam
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The Dutch House of Representatives has backed plans to introduce automated passport control gates at Amsterdam Centraal. The move aims to reduce long queues and delays for Eurostar passengers travelling from the Netherlands to London.
Automated passport gates proposed for Amsterdam Centraal
A broad majority in the Dutch parliament approved a motion calling on the government to ask the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) to take steps towards installing electronic border control gates, known as e-gates, at Amsterdam Centraal.
The gates would speed up mandatory passport checks for passengers travelling to London. Currently, limited border control capacity means Eurostar cannot sell all available seats on some trains, as only a certain number of passengers can be processed before departure. Faster checks could therefore allow more passengers to travel on each service. Similar automated gates are already in use at the Eurostar terminal in Brussels.
Two-thirds of Eurostar trains leave Amsterdam late
Two out of three Eurostar trains currently depart Amsterdam Centraal with delays due to lengthy border checks, according to travellers' association Rover. Limited processing capacity also means that Eurostar cannot sell all available seats on some services.
Rover welcomed the parliamentary decision after repeatedly calling for improvements. The association is also pushing for the government to cover border control costs, which currently amount to around 6 million euros annually for Eurostar.
It remains unclear when the new gates will be installed. Until then, passengers travelling directly to London must continue to undergo passport and security checks before departure. Eurostar currently recommends arriving at Amsterdam Centraal 75 to 90 minutes before departure for Standard and Plus passengers.
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Editor at IamExpat Media