Netherlands and Germany sign deal for faster cross-border trains

The Netherlands and Germany have signed an agreement to improve cross-border train travel, with plans for more frequent services and shorter journeys to cities including Berlin, Hamburg and Frankfurt. However, the agreement does not confirm any new services or timetable changes, meaning passengers may have to wait years for improvements.

Dutch-German rail connections to improve

Dutch State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management Annet Bertram and German Transport Minister Steffen Bilger signed a joint declaration in Berlin on November 10, outlining plans to improve cross-border railway connections.

According to the Dutch government, the main focus is on routes connecting Amsterdam with Berlin, Hamburg and Frankfurt. Improving these connections could also make onward journeys to cities such as Copenhagen, Warsaw, Prague, Basel and Vienna easier.

The two countries also want to encourage competition by making it easier for new train operators to enter the international rail market. Alongside passenger services, the agreement covers improvements to freight transport and railway infrastructure.