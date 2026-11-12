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Netherlands and Germany sign deal for faster cross-border trains

Netherlands and Germany sign deal for faster cross-border trains

Netherlands and Germany Plan More Frequent International Trains

Image credit: BalkansCat / Shutterstock.com

By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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The Netherlands and Germany have signed an agreement to improve cross-border train travel, with plans for more frequent services and shorter journeys to cities including Berlin, Hamburg and Frankfurt. However, the agreement does not confirm any new services or timetable changes, meaning passengers may have to wait years for improvements.

Dutch-German rail connections to improve

Dutch State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management Annet Bertram and German Transport Minister Steffen Bilger signed a joint declaration in Berlin on November 10, outlining plans to improve cross-border railway connections.

According to the Dutch government, the main focus is on routes connecting Amsterdam with Berlin, Hamburg and Frankfurt. Improving these connections could also make onward journeys to cities such as Copenhagen, Warsaw, Prague, Basel and Vienna easier.

The two countries also want to encourage competition by making it easier for new train operators to enter the international rail market. Alongside passenger services, the agreement covers improvements to freight transport and railway infrastructure.

Faster trains to Germany could still be years away

Despite these ambitions, passengers should not expect immediate improvements. The agreement does not specify when additional trains will start running or how much journey times could be reduced. Railway infrastructure managers ProRail and DB InfraGO will first work together to identify obstacles and develop plans.

Bertram acknowledged that increasing train frequencies would not be straightforward. Speaking to NOS, she said she would like to see several trains per hour to Berlin or Frankfurt within 10 to 15 years, although this remains an ambition rather than a confirmed timetable.

Current disruptions highlight the challenges. Ongoing construction work has already reduced the number of direct trains between Amsterdam and Berlin to four per day, with services diverted via Hamburg. The disruption expected to last from October 2026 through December 2027, including a full closure of the Lehrte–Fallersleben section between February and July 2027, according to NOS. The two governments will hold annual meetings to review progress, while railway working groups develop the plans further.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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