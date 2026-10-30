The Netherlands ends border controls but checks continue in 2026
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The Netherlands has ended its temporary border controls with Belgium and Germany, but travellers can still face checks under expanded rules. A new government report has also revealed that 650 people were refused entry under the previous system.
Dutch border checks continue under new rules
The temporary border controls introduced in December 2024 officially ended on September 30, 2026. Since October 1, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee has been carrying out checks under an expanded version of Mobile Security Monitoring (Mobiel Toezicht Veiligheid, MTV).
Under the new system, officers have greater flexibility to conduct inspections within 20 kilometres of the Belgian and German borders. Checks can now take place on the same road for up to 120 hours per month, compared to 90 hours previously.
Nearly two years of border controls led to 650 refusals
A government report published on October 28 revealed that 650 people were refused entry during the temporary controls, which ran from December 9, 2024, to September 30, 2026.
During this period, officers checked approximately 182.700 people at land borders, excluding train passengers, and 43.910 vehicles. Another 300 people were arrested.
Reasons for refusing entry included missing or invalid travel documents and concerns about public order or national security.
What does this mean for travellers?
People travelling between the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany can still face checks on roads, international trains and selected flights within the Schengen Area. However, inspections are targeted rather than systematic.
Travellers should carry valid travel documents. EU citizens can use a passport or national identity card, while non-EU residents should carry their passport and residence permit. A driving licence alone is not sufficient.
Germany also maintains its own temporary border controls, currently scheduled to continue until March 15, 2027. Travellers crossing the Dutch-German border may therefore encounter checks in either direction.
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