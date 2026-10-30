The Netherlands has ended its temporary border controls with Belgium and Germany, but travellers can still face checks under expanded rules. A new government report has also revealed that 650 people were refused entry under the previous system.

Dutch border checks continue under new rules

The temporary border controls introduced in December 2024 officially ended on September 30, 2026. Since October 1, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee has been carrying out checks under an expanded version of Mobile Security Monitoring (Mobiel Toezicht Veiligheid, MTV).

Under the new system, officers have greater flexibility to conduct inspections within 20 kilometres of the Belgian and German borders. Checks can now take place on the same road for up to 120 hours per month, compared to 90 hours previously.

Nearly two years of border controls led to 650 refusals

A government report published on October 28 revealed that 650 people were refused entry during the temporary controls, which ran from December 9, 2024, to September 30, 2026.