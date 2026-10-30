Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
The Netherlands ends border controls but checks continue in 2026

The Netherlands ends border controls but checks continue in 2026

The Netherlands Ends Border Controls but Checks Continue in 2026

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

By Fatma Nur Ozturk

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

The Netherlands has ended its temporary border controls with Belgium and Germany, but travellers can still face checks under expanded rules. A new government report has also revealed that 650 people were refused entry under the previous system.

Dutch border checks continue under new rules

The temporary border controls introduced in December 2024 officially ended on September 30, 2026. Since October 1, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee has been carrying out checks under an expanded version of Mobile Security Monitoring (Mobiel Toezicht Veiligheid, MTV).

Under the new system, officers have greater flexibility to conduct inspections within 20 kilometres of the Belgian and German borders. Checks can now take place on the same road for up to 120 hours per month, compared to 90 hours previously.

Nearly two years of border controls led to 650 refusals

A government report published on October 28 revealed that 650 people were refused entry during the temporary controls, which ran from December 9, 2024, to September 30, 2026.

During this period, officers checked approximately 182.700 people at land borders, excluding train passengers, and 43.910 vehicles. Another 300 people were arrested.

Reasons for refusing entry included missing or invalid travel documents and concerns about public order or national security.

What does this mean for travellers?

People travelling between the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany can still face checks on roads, international trains and selected flights within the Schengen Area. However, inspections are targeted rather than systematic.

Travellers should carry valid travel documents. EU citizens can use a passport or national identity card, while non-EU residents should carry their passport and residence permit. A driving licence alone is not sufficient.

Germany also maintains its own temporary border controls, currently scheduled to continue until March 15, 2027. Travellers crossing the Dutch-German border may therefore encounter checks in either direction.

Was this article helpful?

Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

Related Stories

April 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowApril 2026: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
February 2026: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowFebruary 2026: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
July 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJuly 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Cycling fines in the Netherlands set to rise in 2027Cycling fines in the Netherlands set to rise in 2027
New night train cabins roll out in Europe: What about the Netherlands?New night train cabins roll out in Europe: What about the Netherlands?
October 2026: 8 changes expats in the Netherlands need to know aboutOctober 2026: 8 changes expats in the Netherlands need to know about
Prinsjesdag 2026: What's proposed, postponed & scrapped in new budgetPrinsjesdag 2026: What's proposed, postponed & scrapped in new budget
September 2026: 6 changes expats in the Netherlands need to know aboutSeptember 2026: 6 changes expats in the Netherlands need to know about
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.