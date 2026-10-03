New night train cabins roll out in Europe: What about the Netherlands?
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The era of sharing cramped, six-bunk train couchettes with total strangers is coming to an end, at least in Europe. As European rail operators roll out new luxury night trains with double beds and private cabins, travellers in the Netherlands are watching closely to see when these upgrades arrive in Amsterdam.
Direct night train connections from Amsterdam to get an upgrade
Starting December 13, Austrian national rail operator ÖBB will introduce brand-new carriages on direct Nightjet services departing from Amsterdam to Zurich. The Vienna and Innsbruck routes were already upgraded to new-generation carriages in May 2025.
The upgraded trains replace traditional shared four- and six-berth compartments with modern single mini-cabins, offering individual travellers complete privacy and lockable personal space.
Speaking to RTL Nieuws, Dutch train enthusiast Bart Kromwijk praised the upcoming layout, noting that being able to lock a private cabin overnight "transforms the entire long-distance travel experience".
Privacy drives the shift from planes to trains
The push for private cabins aligns directly with changing passenger preferences. Recent research from TU Delft reveals that privacy is the most decisive factor for travellers choosing long-distance rail over flying.
According to the study, upgrading train comfort from a basic one-star rating to a five-star experience increases the proportion of passengers choosing trains over planes from 41 percent to 71 percent.
Rail startups are already taking high-comfort travel a step further. German operator Nox Mobility recently launched a new product featuring private "Nox Suite" compartments, where a reclining seat with privacy wings folds out into a roughly two-metre sleeping space.
Starting March 23, 2027, these Nox Suite cabins will run between Hamburg and Munich with single fares starting from 65 euros. While Nox Mobility has named Amsterdam to Berlin as a potential future route, a firm launch date for direct services to the Netherlands remains to be seen.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media