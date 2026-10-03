New night train cabins roll out in Europe: What about the Netherlands?

The era of sharing cramped, six-bunk train couchettes with total strangers is coming to an end, at least in Europe. As European rail operators roll out new luxury night trains with double beds and private cabins, travellers in the Netherlands are watching closely to see when these upgrades arrive in Amsterdam.

Direct night train connections from Amsterdam to get an upgrade

Starting December 13, Austrian national rail operator ÖBB will introduce brand-new carriages on direct Nightjet services departing from Amsterdam to Zurich. The Vienna and Innsbruck routes were already upgraded to new-generation carriages in May 2025.

The upgraded trains replace traditional shared four- and six-berth compartments with modern single mini-cabins, offering individual travellers complete privacy and lockable personal space.

Speaking to RTL Nieuws, Dutch train enthusiast Bart Kromwijk praised the upcoming layout, noting that being able to lock a private cabin overnight "transforms the entire long-distance travel experience".