Eindhoven Airport is preparing for a temporary shutdown in 2027. The second-busiest airport in the Netherlands will close its runway for 5,5 months from February 1 to July 19, 2027, leaving its skies quiet while major infrastructure upgrades take place.

Major runway renovations, extra taxiway & fog landing tech

The primary reason for the extended closure is a complete renovation of the Eindoven Airport's single runway. During the 5,5-month period, construction crews will widen the main airstrip, build an additional taxiway on the eastern side and replace the arresting gear system used by Royal Netherlands Air Force fighter jets.

A major feature of the project is the installation of a Category 3 Instrument Landing System (ILS). This advanced navigation technology will allow aircraft to land safely even during severe fog, significantly reducing weather-related delays once flights resume on July 19, 2027.

In addition, the airport will use the downtime to complete an expansion of the passenger terminal and upgrade on-site facilities.