Eindhoven Airport to shut down for 5,5 months in 2027
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Eindhoven Airport is preparing for a temporary shutdown in 2027. The second-busiest airport in the Netherlands will close its runway for 5,5 months from February 1 to July 19, 2027, leaving its skies quiet while major infrastructure upgrades take place.
Major runway renovations, extra taxiway & fog landing tech
The primary reason for the extended closure is a complete renovation of the Eindoven Airport's single runway. During the 5,5-month period, construction crews will widen the main airstrip, build an additional taxiway on the eastern side and replace the arresting gear system used by Royal Netherlands Air Force fighter jets.
A major feature of the project is the installation of a Category 3 Instrument Landing System (ILS). This advanced navigation technology will allow aircraft to land safely even during severe fog, significantly reducing weather-related delays once flights resume on July 19, 2027.
In addition, the airport will use the downtime to complete an expansion of the passenger terminal and upgrade on-site facilities.
What Eindoven Airport's shutdown means for passengers
For travellers, the closure means commercial flights will be either cancelled or relocated to other regional and national airports in the Netherlands during the 5,5-month period. Inside the terminal, all shops and catering outlets will shut down, with the exception of McDonald's, which will operate under adjusted opening hours.
On-site facilities will also operate at reduced capacity. Public buses serving the airport will run on modified timetables, while parking will be restricted to short-stay options in P1. On the flip side, local residents living near the airfield can look forward to an extended break from aircraft noise, as both commercial and military flights remain grounded until July 19, 2027.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media