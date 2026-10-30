Due to a ProRail signalling system upgrade, all train services through, to and from Rotterdam Centraal will be suspended on November 7 and 8. Travellers are advised to plan for additional journey time, though replacement metro options and buses will be in operation.

Which train journeys will be affected?

The closure will run from 1am on Saturday, November 7, until 5am on Monday, November 9, according to ProRail. The rail infrastructure operator is replacing the ageing system that controls signals and points around Rotterdam Centraal.

No trains will run between Rotterdam Centraal and Delft Campus, Gouda or Zwijndrecht. High-speed services between Rotterdam Centraal and Breda, and between Rotterdam Centraal and Schiphol Airport, will also be suspended.

ProRail will use the closure to carry out additional maintenance at Rotterdam Centraal and renew sections of track between Rotterdam and Gouda.