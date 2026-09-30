The Netherlands hits full-year sunshine record by September 2026

The Netherlands has already recorded more sunshine in 2026 than in a typical full year, according to new meteorological data. The milestone arrives alongside an unseasonably warm late-September spell that could break 92-year temperature records across the country.

2026 already surpasses full-year average for sunshine in the Netherlands

As of late September 2026, the country has already logged 1.824 sunshine hours, surpassing the standard 30-year annual average of 1.774 hours. The milestone follows an extraordinarily bright spring and summer, with March, April, July and August all ranking among the top five sunniest months ever recorded in the country.

Only 2022 and 2025 had recorded more sunshine hours by this point in the year. While matching the all-time record set in 2022 (2.233 hours) remains unlikely, meteorologists expect 2026 to be in the top three. "The chance of [matching 2022] seems small to me, but a top-three position is certainly possible," Buienradar meteorologist Jordi Huirne told RTL.

Huirne noted that annual sunshine totals in the Netherlands now routinely exceed historical norms, pointing to a combination of climate change and improved air quality. "We are above the norm almost every year," Huirne explained. "There is much more sun compared to the past. That is due to climate change, but also because the air is cleaner than before," he added, citing lower industrial emissions and cleaner vehicle engines.