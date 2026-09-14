Warehouse Worker (morning shift)

Warehouse Worker (morning shift)

Posted on September 14, 2026
Goes
Posted on September 14, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a warehouse worker, you are responsible for ensuring that parcels are processed quickly, accurately and safely. You work in an energetic team during early morning hours, where pace and teamwork are essential.

In this role as a warehouse worker, you will:

  • Unload trucks: remove parcels from trailers and containers
  • Sort shipments based on route or destination
  • Load parcels correctly and safely for transport
  • Keep your workspace clean, safe and organized
  • Perform physical tasks such as walking, lifting and bending

What do we offer you

As a warehouse worker, you can count on clear agreements, structure and fair pay:

  • Starting from €14.99 gross per hour (excluding shift allowance)
  • Part-time contract with fixed working hours
  • Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position
  • Travel allowance
  • 8% holiday allowance
  • Choice of weekly or 4-weekly salary payment
  • Equal employment conditions as permanent staff

Job Requirements

This job as a warehouse worker is active and starts early, so it needs to suit you:

  • You are physically fit and comfortable with lifting, walking and bending
  • You are reliable: being on time really means on time to you
  • You enjoy working in a team and maintaining a good pace
  • You speak Dutch and/or English
  • You are available Monday to Friday, 05:00 – 09:00
  • Preferably you have your own transport (the location is not accessible by public transport at these hours)

About the company

You will work as a warehouse worker at a professional and modern logistics organization. Every day, a large team ensures the processing and distribution of goods within the Netherlands and internationally.

The company is known for its down-to-earth culture, short communication lines and strong focus on employees. As a warehouse worker, you will receive proper guidance and work in a safe environment with opportunities to develop yourself.

You will join a dynamic workplace where teamwork and a hands-on mentality go hand in hand; and where every warehouse worker truly makes a difference.

Why this job is perfect for you

This role as a warehouse worker is ideal if you:

  • Like starting early and finishing early
  • Are looking for an active job in logistics
  • Want stability combined with growth opportunities
  • Want to work in the Goes region.

Ready to start your mornings productively and earn a good salary as a warehouse worker? Apply today and discover if this opportunity suits you!

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