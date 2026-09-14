Warehouse Worker (morning shift)

You will work as a warehouse worker at a professional and modern logistics organization. Every day, a large team ensures the processing and distribution of goods within the Netherlands and internationally.

The company is known for its down-to-earth culture, short communication lines and strong focus on employees. As a warehouse worker, you will receive proper guidance and work in a safe environment with opportunities to develop yourself.

You will join a dynamic workplace where teamwork and a hands-on mentality go hand in hand; and where every warehouse worker truly makes a difference.

Why this job is perfect for you

This role as a warehouse worker is ideal if you:

Like starting early and finishing early

Are looking for an active job in logistics

Want stability combined with growth opportunities

Want to work in the Goes region.

Ready to start your mornings productively and earn a good salary as a warehouse worker? Apply today and discover if this opportunity suits you!