Warehouse worker 2 shift

What exactly are you going to do

Looking for a stable, well-paid logistics role in Amsterdam with growth opportunities, a supportive team, and a clear schedule? Read on!

Your role as a warehouse worker includes ensuring the smooth and efficient flow of goods in our MultiClient Fulfillment Warehouse in Amsterdam. Working in a dynamic 2-shift system, you’ll handle a variety of tasks that contribute to accurate order processing and a seamless customer experience. With attention to detail and a proactive mindset, you’ll play an integral part in keeping the warehouse organized and efficient.

What You Will Do:

Inspecting: incoming goods and ensuring accurate processing in the system.

Picking and packing: orders to guarantee timely and precise deliveries to customers.

Handling returns: preparing returned orders for reshipment and ensuring they are processed correctly.

Relocating: goods to their designated locations within the warehouse for optimal organization.

Performing: cycle counts, inventory checks, and calibrations to maintain stock accuracy.

Interested? Apply now!