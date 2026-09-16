Warehouse worker 2 shift
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Looking for a stable, well-paid logistics role in Amsterdam with growth opportunities, a supportive team, and a clear schedule? Read on!
Your role as a warehouse worker includes ensuring the smooth and efficient flow of goods in our MultiClient Fulfillment Warehouse in Amsterdam. Working in a dynamic 2-shift system, you’ll handle a variety of tasks that contribute to accurate order processing and a seamless customer experience. With attention to detail and a proactive mindset, you’ll play an integral part in keeping the warehouse organized and efficient.
What You Will Do:
- Inspecting: incoming goods and ensuring accurate processing in the system.
- Picking and packing: orders to guarantee timely and precise deliveries to customers.
- Handling returns: preparing returned orders for reshipment and ensuring they are processed correctly.
- Relocating: goods to their designated locations within the warehouse for optimal organization.
- Performing: cycle counts, inventory checks, and calibrations to maintain stock accuracy.
Interested? Apply now!
What do we offer you
We value your dedication and aim to provide a rewarding and supportive work environment where you can thrive professionally and personally. Here’s what you can look forward to when you join our team:
- An hourly salary of €14.99, excluding shift allowances.
- A contract through Unique with potential for permanent employment.
- Full-time role of 40 hours per week in 2 shifts.
- Travel cost reimbursement up to €8.20 per day.
- 27 leave days to relax and recharge.
- Opportunities for growth in a dynamic, supportive workplace.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented warehouse professional who thrives in a dynamic, team-focused environment.
- Minimum VMBO level; valid forklift certificate required.
- Experience with clamp trucks is a plus.
- Flexible to work in 2 shifts (06:00–23:00).
- Strong computer skills for accurate administration tasks.
- Capable of requesting a VOG declaration.
About the company
Based in the heart of Amsterdam, this company specialises in high-quality delivery and installation services. You help customers receive not only their products, but also careful assembly and installation. Quality, reliability and customer focus guide daily decisions.
You work in a close, diverse team where colleagues support each other and share knowledge. The atmosphere is informal, feedback is direct, and your ideas are taken seriously. The location is easy to reach by public transport and car.