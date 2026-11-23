Keep things moving: You’ll pick stock from the warehouse and pack goods securely for shipment.

Stay organized: You’ll ensure new stock is put away correctly and the warehouse stays tidy and safe.

Digital & Paperwork: You’ll use the computer system to confirm picks and print out the necessary shipping labels and delivery notes.

Team Spirit: You’ll work closely with your Team Leader to hit daily targets.

Are you a hands-on professional who likes staying active and being part of a global team? We are looking for a reliable and energetic Warehouse Operative to join an international leader in packing solutions. In this role, you aren’t just moving boxes-you are the final link in ensuring high-quality equipment reaches customers worldwide.Working hours: Monday – Friday, 8am-5pmStarting date ASAP.