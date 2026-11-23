Warehouse Operative
Posted on November 23, 2026
Leeuwarden
English
Posted on November 23, 2026
About this role
Please note that, in order to be considered for this role, candidates must be already based in the Eindhoven region and hold a valid work permit, as the client is unable to provide sponsorship.
Are you a hands-on professional who likes staying active and being part of a global team? We are looking for a reliable and energetic Warehouse Operative to join an international leader in packing solutions. In this role, you aren’t just moving boxes-you are the final link in ensuring high-quality equipment reaches customers worldwide.
What you’ll be doing:
Working hours: Monday – Friday, 8am-5pm
Starting date ASAP.
Are you a hands-on professional who likes staying active and being part of a global team? We are looking for a reliable and energetic Warehouse Operative to join an international leader in packing solutions. In this role, you aren’t just moving boxes-you are the final link in ensuring high-quality equipment reaches customers worldwide.
What you’ll be doing:
- Keep things moving: You’ll pick stock from the warehouse and pack goods securely for shipment.
- Stay organized: You’ll ensure new stock is put away correctly and the warehouse stays tidy and safe.
- Digital & Paperwork: You’ll use the computer system to confirm picks and print out the necessary shipping labels and delivery notes.
- Team Spirit: You’ll work closely with your Team Leader to hit daily targets.
Working hours: Monday – Friday, 8am-5pm
Starting date ASAP.
Requirements
Who you are:
- Communicative: You have a good command of English (both speaking and writing).
- Physically fit: You are comfortable lifting up to 25kg and being on your feet.
- Proactive: You have a "can-do" attitude and enjoy being a helpful team player.
- Experience: Desirable if you have a forklift license or a year of warehouse experience
Salary
€2600-€2600 per month
The company
Our client is a global manufacturer of industrial weighing, inspection, and packaging equipment. They supply automated machinery that food manufacturers use to weigh, inspect, package, and quality-check products.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Leeuwarden delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Commodity Buyer Solar (TEMP TO PERM)
Taxi Driver - English
FVL Claims Specialist | German
Procurement Manager Non-Commercial Goods - FMCG (32-40 uur)
Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) - English