Logistics Specialist - French - Utrecht area

Logistics Specialist - French - Utrecht area

Posted on October 23, 2026
Abroad Experience
Utrecht
French
Posted on October 23, 2026

About this role


Responsibilities/Tasks


The Logistics Specialist is expected to serve as the global logistics expert for a portfolio of assigned countries and utilize logistics expertise for various countries of delivery. The Specialist is responsible for working within the import/export documentation requirements and managing the smooth shipment and delivery of quality-assured, health-related commodities. The Specialist is expected to ensure compliance with client requirements and is expected to define corrective actions in in cases of irregularities.


The Logistics Specialist is responsible for the smooth implementation of daily Third-Party Logistics (3PLs) operations and provides proactive management from goods readiness through last mile/in-country delivery. Coordinating closely with 3PLs, the Specialist is expected to support the troubleshooting of transport and delivery issues. T



Logistics Administration:



  • Ensure timely logistics execution (plan, execute, monitor) of the international transport of goods, including high value & temperature sensitive products, into the specific countries (export, shipping lanes etc.), the importation and clearance, and in-country delivery of goods for all categories of products managed in collaboration with different 3PL partners.



  • Lead troubleshooting of transport and delivery challenges; address other issues as they arise.



  • Monitor closely all assigned shipments and proactively mitigate or remove any delays & risk on country level.

  • Monitor vendor overall performance on a regular basis to ensure necessary export documents are received timely and orders are delivered on time, in full.

  • Provide advice or assistance for vendors on documents required for the importation of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in countries of destination, working with the Sourcing and Client Services Units.

  • Collaborate on a daily basis with internal stakeholders, such as Strategic Supply Chain and Client Service Units, to address business challenges and opportunities at the order level to provide high quality solutions to the recipients.



Client Relationship Management:



  • Provide proactive customer service while acting as primary point of contact for logistics to principal recipients, client, 3PLs, vendors, and other stakeholders.

  • Provide regular and timely updates (Order Overviews) to principal recipients and ensure principal recipients are able to track orders using visibility platform and deliver training as necessary.

  • Provide training to 3PL partners, as a part of the on boarding process, on importation requirements for portfolio countries and review importation processes and communication expectations in coordination with the 4PL Services Subdivision.

  • Work collaboratively with the principal recipients, vendors, internal and external, and partner organisations on logistical issues.

  • Handle all shipment-related incidents; log incidents into Incident Management System, provide inputs for incident investigation and contribute to the resolution within incident set timelines.



Requirements



  • Bachelor's Degree in logistics, transportation, supply chain management, public health, or other related area or equivalent experience.

  • 3+ years' experience in supply chain operations, transport, or logistics required.

  • Fluency in French and English is required; other languages (Spanish, Portuguese) are a plus.

  • Critical operational and complex organizational problem solving experience required.

  • Previous client relations or customer service experience required.

  • Experience with ERP or other supply chain management system required.

  • Experience in supply chain with high value and temperature sensitive products is preferred.

  • Experience in the international, public health sector is preferred.

  • Excellent written/verbal communication and interpersonal skills with strong sense of customer service.

  • Strong organizational skills and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, set priorities and work in a team with diverse cultural backgrounds.

  • Solution oriented with a high sense of quality, attention to detail, accuracy, efficiency and meeting tight deadlines.

  • Team player who is also able to work independently and handle conflicting priorities while maintaining consistent, quality performance standards.

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