Warehouse Employee

What exactly are you going to do As a Logistics Employee, you help keep our logistics processes running smoothly. You handle the loading, unloading and internal movement of goods, process administration accurately and support production. With your attention to detail, you contribute to a reliable and efficient logistics chain. What You Will Do: Loading and unloading: daily handling of raw materials, packaging materials and finished products;

Internal transport: efficiently moving goods within the company;

Administration: ensuring accurate physical and administrative processing of products;

Production support: contributing to an uninterrupted production process;

Driver assistance: supporting external drivers during their activities.

What do we offer you Joining our team means stepping into a dynamic and supportive environment where your contributions are valued, and your professional growth is prioritized. Here's what we offer you: Salary between €2,559.59 and €3,495 per month;

Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position;

Full-time role of 38–40 hours per week;

Informal working atmosphere with short communication lines and strong collaboration;

Room for personal initiative and professional growth;

Attractive secondary benefits, including a pension scheme and generous leave.

Job Requirements We are looking for a precise and team-oriented logistics professional to ensure smooth operational processes in a dynamic environment. (V)MBO-level education, preferably in Logistics, or relevant work experience;

Reach truck certificate and experience operating a reach truck;

ADR certificate or willingness to obtain one;

Experience with SAP is a plus;

Good command of Dutch and/or English;

Flexible, independent, accurate and a true team player.