Part-time Warehouse Operative - English

Our esteemed client, a leading provider of premium height access solutions with a strong footprint across multiple markets, is recognised for its extensive product range, uncompromising quality, and commitment to safety and innovation. From everyday ladders to specialised scaffold towers, they deliver equipment that meets the highest standards and supports customers in every sector.

Currently, they are looking for a Part-Time Warehouse Operative to join their new warehouse team in Heerlen.

Please note: This is a part-time 20 hour/week role and the salary will be pro-rated.

Job Profile for Part-Time Warehouse Operative

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Assist with loading and unloading deliveries

Move and store goods safely

Operate forklifts and other warehouse equipment safely and efficiently

Keep the warehouse clean and well organised

Help with stock checks and inventory management

Work closely with team members to meet daily targets

Answer incoming calls

Candidate Profile for Part-Time Warehouse Operative

Must be fluent English, both written and spoken, fluency in Dutch would be considered an advantage

Forklift experience is a must (counterbalance and/or reach preferred); Certification is a plus

Proven experience in a warehouse or logistics environment that involves large/heavy items

Experience dealing with ERP systems

Capable of lifting heavy goods

Willingness to learn and take direction

Good attention to detail and time management

Excellent work ethic and positive attitude

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Willingness to be flexible on working hours when required, including weekend work in the future as business needs evolve

What Our Client Offers