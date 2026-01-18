What exactly are you going to do

As a Logistics Operative, you’ll be at the heart of our warehouse operations. You’ll manage daily tasks such as loading, unloading, and moving goods within the company, while ensuring accurate administrative processing. Supporting production and assisting external drivers, your attention to detail and efficiency will play a key role in keeping our logistics running smoothly and maintaining high standards throughout the supply chain.

What You Will Do:

Loading and Unloading: Handle daily processing of raw materials, packaging materials, and finished products;

Internal Transport: Move goods efficiently within the company;

Administration: Ensure accurate physical and administrative processing of products;

Production Support: Contribute to the smooth progress of production;

Driver Assistance: Support external drivers with their tasks.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a precise and team-oriented logistics professional.

(V)MBO degree in Logistics or relevant work experience;

Valid reach truck certificate and experience operating a reach truck;

ADR certificate or willingness to obtain one;

Experience with SAP is a plus;

Proficient in Dutch and/or English;

Flexible, independent, accurate, and a true team player.

About the company

Located in Hapert, our partner is a leading company in logistics and supply chain solutions, dedicated to quality, safety, and sustainability. They provide tailored services to both national and international clients, guided by strong values of customer focus, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Their work environment stands out for its focus on technological innovation and employee development. They invest in training, encourage personal growth, and promote a healthy work-life balance. Here, your contributions truly make a difference. Could this be the place to advance your skills and join a dynamic team? They look forward to welcoming you!