Vacancy | Program Manager I English and French | Sassenheim

What exactly are you going to do

In this position you are responsible for managing programs that help companies involved in the manufacture or distribution of temperature sensitive food products to monitor and continuously improve their cold chains. This involves data analysis, information visualization, process improvement, project management and report writing. This position involves working with a cross functional team that includes salespeople, data analysts, project managers, industrial engineers, food scientists and field technicians. It also involves working with customers – most commonly QA or operations managers at large food retailers. Finally, the ideal candidate will prove to be a quick learner.

Your tasks would be as following: