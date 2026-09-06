Vacancy | Program Manager I English and French | Sassenheim
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
In this position you are responsible for managing programs that help companies involved in the manufacture or distribution of temperature sensitive food products to monitor and continuously improve their cold chains. This involves data analysis, information visualization, process improvement, project management and report writing. This position involves working with a cross functional team that includes salespeople, data analysts, project managers, industrial engineers, food scientists and field technicians. It also involves working with customers – most commonly QA or operations managers at large food retailers. Finally, the ideal candidate will prove to be a quick learner.
Your tasks would be as following:
- Manage databases, analyze data and create reports.
- Identify opportunities for improvement and make recommendations for corrective actions in our customer’s cold chain.
- Provide cold chain management expertise to customers.
- Facilitate the flow of information amongst members of cross functional team.
- Continuously improve skills and expertise in 3 key areas: handling of perishable food items, process improvement and cold chain management/refrigeration.
- Present at customer and industry events. You will need to travel about 15% of your time.
What do we offer you
You will start working directly with client in a dynamic and international environment. You get the chance to develop yourself and learn more about supply chain management. Furthermore you will receive a competitive salary, based on your knowledge and experience.
Job Requirements
You have the following knowledge and experience:
- At least a Bachelor’s Degree.
- Fluent English and French skills, written and verbal are required - this is a MUST.
- Experience in the food supply chain and working experience with Sales strongly preferred but not required.
- Experience in cold chain management, transportation, refrigeration or food distribution is strongly desired, but not required.
- Positive attitude able to combine technical knowledge, commercial knowledge and analysis into action.
- Strong interpersonal skills and service orientation.
Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://mijn.unique.nl/. This vacancy can also be found under: Analysis, Analytics, Program Manager, Supply Chain, transport, food, refrigiration, french, francais, english, Anglais. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
About the company
International organisation in supply chain management.