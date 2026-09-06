Procurement Specialist Dutch & English in Rotterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The Procurement Process Specialist Dutch and English is responsible for execution of all local administrative procurement activities for the assigned location. These activities include regional contract implementation and transactional procurement activities. The objective of all activities is to achieve a best value procurement solution while adhering to the recognized and communicated procurement processes, and instilling these values in reporting relationships.
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- Responsibility for all transactional procurement related activities for the assigned location;
- Maintain professional relationships with internal customers to ensure local procurement requirements are met;
- Execute all Procurement Process activities in accordance with the global procurement policies;
- Maintain the contact with suppliers to obtain the standard invoice with all basic requirements;
- Ensure order confirmations are received and recorded in ZPOD;
- Follow up and ensure timely completion on Service Entry and Goods Receipt;
- Implement national contracts locally and provide requirements to suppliers;
- Review all contract documents and ensure supplier compliance with terms and conditions;
- Ensure compliance with all relevant procurement policies to maintain financial control;
- Ensure that parked and blocked invoices are managed in accordance with policy and are available to pay;
- Create value within the Procurement Process organization and for the Company.
What do we offer you
- Temporary position for 6 months with the possibility of a longer term.
- Full time position based on 40 hours.
- Start date as soon as possible
- Salary between € 2.400- € 2.600 gross.
Job Requirements
- 1-2 years of experience in a site transactions and/or procurement function in an industrial environment;
- Preferred SAP experience in a procurement environment;
- Dutch and English is a must ( spoken and written).
- Experience using Microsoft Word and Excel in a professional environment.
- Customer focus with both internal and external customers.
- Positive attitude toward achieving defined targets.
- Good communication oral and written skills.
- Impact, drive and enthusiasm.
- Ability to work in high pressure environment, showing high level of flexibility.
- Stability of performance and reliability.
This vacancy can also be found under; Accounts Payable, Multilingual, English,Finance,Administrator, international, accounting education, master education, accounts payable experience,Treasury,Buyers,financieel,Engels, Dutch ,Accounts Payable Processor, purchasing, administration.
About the company
An international company in the chemical industry. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country.For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.