Procurement Specialist Dutch & English in Rotterdam

Procurement Specialist Dutch & English in Rotterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Pernis
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

The Procurement Process Specialist Dutch and English is responsible for execution of all local administrative procurement activities for the assigned location. These activities include regional contract implementation and transactional procurement activities. The objective of all activities is to achieve a best value procurement solution while adhering to the recognized and communicated procurement processes, and instilling these values in reporting relationships.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

  • Responsibility for all transactional procurement related activities for the assigned location;
  • Maintain professional relationships with internal customers to ensure local procurement requirements are met;
  • Execute all Procurement Process activities in accordance with the global procurement policies;
  • Maintain the contact with suppliers to obtain the standard invoice with all basic requirements;
  • Ensure order confirmations are received and recorded in ZPOD;
  • Follow up and ensure timely completion on Service Entry and Goods Receipt;
  • Implement national contracts locally and provide requirements to suppliers;
  • Review all contract documents and ensure supplier compliance with terms and conditions;
  • Ensure compliance with all relevant procurement policies to maintain financial control;
  • Ensure that parked and blocked invoices are managed in accordance with policy and are available to pay;
  • Create value within the Procurement Process organization and for the Company.

What do we offer you

  • Temporary position for 6 months with the possibility of a longer term.
  • Full time position based on 40 hours.
  • Start date as soon as possible
  • Salary between € 2.400- € 2.600 gross.

Job Requirements

  • 1-2 years of experience in a site transactions and/or procurement function in an industrial environment;
  • Preferred SAP experience in a procurement environment;
  • Dutch and English is a must ( spoken and written).
  • Experience using Microsoft Word and Excel in a professional environment.
  • Customer focus with both internal and external customers.
  • Positive attitude toward achieving defined targets.
  • Good communication oral and written skills.
  • Impact, drive and enthusiasm.
  • Ability to work in high pressure environment, showing high level of flexibility.
  • Stability of performance and reliability.

This vacancy can also be found under; Accounts Payable, Multilingual, English,Finance,Administrator, international, accounting education, master education, accounts payable experience,Treasury,Buyers,financieel,Engels, Dutch ,Accounts Payable Processor, purchasing, administration.

About the company

An international company in the chemical industry. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country.For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.

Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Pernis delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Taxi Driver - English
Warehouse Worker (NL work permit required)
Vacancy | Logistics Assistant | English | Dutch | Reeuwijk
Vacancy | Supply Chain Management Employee | Dordrecht
Warehouse worker 2 shift
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

AI can write your CV, but can it get you hired in the Netherlands?AI can write your CV, but can it get you hired in the Netherlands?
How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position