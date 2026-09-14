Vacancy | Inventory Control - Warehouse employee | English | Sassenheim

Vacancy | Inventory Control - Warehouse employee | English | Sassenheim

Posted on September 14, 2026
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted on September 14, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Principal Repsonsibilities:

  • Order picking for Programming (Job Travelers) and Shipping (MQRs)
  • Keep Pre-work and Programming well stocked to sustain productivity
  • Use ERP system to complete your tasks
  • Load and unload trucks/containers
  • Participate in stock counts
  • Keep the warehouse tide and orderly
  • Uphold the “House Rules”, these are presented to you and are visible on the workfloor
  • Help other departments as needed
  • Other tasks and duties as assigned

What do we offer you

You will receive a 40 hour contract for about 7 months through Unique Multilingual. After that it is possible to get a contract directly with the client.

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Job Requirements

  • High School Diploma or equivalent
  • Ability to read, write and speak English
  • Ability to understand oral and written instructions
  • Stockroom & Receiving experience required
  • Experience with using a forklift
  • Able to lift up to 25 kg
  • Some computer skills needed, Microsoft Office required
  • Intermediate level of ERP system knowledge & experience required
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Good communication skills
  • Understanding sense of urgency
  • Able to work in a busy environment and change duties upon request
  • Able to work overtime during the week and occasional weekends if required
  • Being Proactive
  • Being initiative (looking for work and start activities by yourself rather than needing directions and guidance)
  • Innovative/Creative
  • Solution minded/problem solving skills
  • Must be flexible to rapid changes

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications just successful candidates will receive a feedback.

If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://unique.nl/en/applications/open-applications.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

International organisation in supply chain management.

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