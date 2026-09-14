Vacancy | Inventory Control - Warehouse employee | English | Sassenheim

Job Requirements

High School Diploma or equivalent

Ability to read, write and speak English

Ability to understand oral and written instructions

Stockroom & Receiving experience required

Experience with using a forklift

Able to lift up to 25 kg

Some computer skills needed, Microsoft Office required

Intermediate level of ERP system knowledge & experience required

Excellent attention to detail

Good communication skills

Understanding sense of urgency

Able to work in a busy environment and change duties upon request

Able to work overtime during the week and occasional weekends if required

Being Proactive

Being initiative (looking for work and start activities by yourself rather than needing directions and guidance)

Innovative/Creative

Solution minded/problem solving skills

Must be flexible to rapid changes

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications just successful candidates will receive a feedback.



If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://unique.nl/en/applications/open-applications.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.

When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.