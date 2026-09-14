Logistics Coordinator / Shipper
Posted on September 14, 2026
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted on September 14, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Works with members of the logistics department to support order fulfillment activities. Principle Responsibilities:
- Organize Outbound sales orders from stock room, receiving and programming daily
- Manage daily shipment schedule and report delays to the Logistics Supervisor
- Maintain and organized work environment following Sensitech 5S
- Schedule pick up schedules with contracted freight forwarders and service providers as directed by Logistics Supervisor
- Process outbound orders according to standard work instructions and/or customer specific operating procedure
- Perform specified quality checks and report any abnormalities to Logistics Supervisor
- Coordinate daily shipment capacity and demands with the entire logistics department and escalate capacity concerns or material shortages to supervisor
- Report delays from meeting customer required date to supervisor
- Follow company guidance for Environmental, Health & Safety
- Maintain required shipping supplies including boxes, cartons, tape and other packing materials
- Other tasks as assigned
What do we offer you
You will receive a 40 hour contract for about 7 months through Unique Multilingual. After that it is possible to get a contract directly with the client.
Job Requirements
- Excellent attention to detail
- Familiar with ISO9001 quality systems
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Computer literate and able to read/write/speak English
- Experience with inventory applications (Exact, Epicor etc.)
- High School diploma or equivalent
- Physically able to move pallets of material and lift packages up to 25Kg
About the company
International organisation in supply chain management.
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