Logistics Coordinator / Shipper | English | Nieuw - Vennep

International organisation in supply chain management.

Interested in this position? Our recruiter Donna Snip-Werners is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below.

Want to know more first? Then please send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-18192608.

Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands.

This vacancy can also be found under:

English, logistics, logistics coordinator, shipper, supply chain, international, Unique multilingual, job, vacancy, nieuw-vennep, The netherlands.