Logistics Coordinator / Shipper | English | Nieuw - Vennep
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Works with members of the logistics department to support order fulfillment activities
Principle Responsibilities:
- Organize Outbound sales orders from stock room, receiving and programming daily
- Manage daily shipment schedule and report delays to the Logistics Supervisor
- Maintain and organized work environment following the company stanards
- Schedule pick up schedules with contracted freight forwarders and service providers as directed by Logistics Supervisor
- Process outbound orders according to standard work instructions and/or customer specific operating procedure
- Perform specified quality checks and report any abnormalities to Logistics Supervisor
- Coordinate daily shipment capacity and demands with the entire logistics department and escalate capacity concerns or material shortages to supervisor
- Report delays from meeting customer required date to supervisor
- Follow company guidance for Environmental, Health & Safety
- Maintain required shipping supplies including boxes, cartons, tape and other packing materials
- Other tasks as assigned
What do we offer you
You will receive a 40 hour contract for about 7 months through Unique Multilingual. After that it is possible to get a contract directly with the client.
Job Requirements
- Excellent attention to detail
- Familiar with ISO9001 quality systems
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Computer literate and able to read/write/speak English
- Experience with inventory applications (Exact, Epicor etc.)
- High School diploma or equivalent
- Physically able to move pallets of material and lift packages up to 25Kg
About the company
International organisation in supply chain management.
Interested in this position? Our recruiter Donna Snip-Werners is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below.
Want to know more first? Then please send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-18192608.
Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands.
This vacancy can also be found under:
English, logistics, logistics coordinator, shipper, supply chain, international, Unique multilingual, job, vacancy, nieuw-vennep, The netherlands.