Vacancy I Buyer Assistant I English | Rotterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Carry out all the activities necessary to purchase services / subcontracts, in compliance with given cost/time/quality requirements and with Corporate/Company policies and standards and work instructions.
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- Issue to vendors the Request for Quotation based on given purchasing request.
- Support the vendors during the preparation of the technical/commercial proposals with obligation of confidentiality about the related bid info.
- Prepare the commercial/economic bid tabulation to compare different proposals and suggest actions to be taken in order to improve bid result and/or select the vendor.
- Lead the commercial/economic negotiation.
- Prepare the purchase order/subcontract based on standard General Purchase Terms and Conditions and Project Special.
- Purchase Conditions, if any, and managing possible deviations.
- Close out the bid process receiving purchase/subcontract confirmation by selected vendor and informing the unsuccessful vendors about negative result of their bid.
- Follow up and negotiate, if necessary, purchase order/subcontract revisions.
- Perform the assigned activities in compliance with procedures and provided systems and tools.
- Check and comment the technical documentation received with the Purchase Requisition and Technical Evaluation.
- Manage contractual documentation (Archive) before the issue to centralized archive.
What do we offer you
- Full time -40 hours.
- Salary discussable based on experience.
- Permanent position.
- Start date immediately.
Job Requirements
- Work experience +/- 3-5 years in International oil & gas branch.
- Excellent command of English written and spoken.
- Teamwork
- Responsible
- Problem solving
- Planning and control
- Flexibility / lateral thinking
About the company
One of the best balanced turnkey contractors in the oil & gas industry. Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.