Supply Chain In-Season Specialist | Temporary

Take ownership of Planning & Delivery activities, related KPIs and follow-up actions, ensuring clear visibility of performance and operational priorities.

Work effectively in a matrix environment, managing priorities and influencing stakeholders across Account Facing, Pre-Season, Order Management and Responsive teams.

Support the smooth flow of inventory across EMEA, contributing to product availability, order book health, working capital and logistics efficiency.

Support the ongoing development of the client's supply chain operating model by communicating and promoting new ways of working with internal and external stakeholders.

Identify opportunities to improve tools, processes and end-to-end collaboration with cross-functional teams.

Work closely with colleagues to identify and implement continuous improvement initiatives that increase the efficiency of In-Season supply chain operations.

Use your end-to-end operations, commercial and account-facing experience to maintain a strong focus on KPIs, service levels and accurate In-Season execution.

Contribute to operational targets related to Service, Convenience, Sustainability and Profitability.

Collaborate across functions to identify issues, coordinate actions and support effective business delivery.

Our client is looking for a Supply Chain Specialist – In Season to support operational excellence across EMEA. In this role, you will be responsible for executing In-Season Planning & Delivery activities and supporting Order Management processes to ensure a smooth and efficient flow of inventory.You will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to maintain strong product availability, healthy order books and efficient shipping and inventory management.