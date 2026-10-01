Supply Chain In-Season Specialist | Temporary
Posted on October 1, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on October 1, 2026
About this role
Our client is looking for a Supply Chain Specialist – In Season to support operational excellence across EMEA. In this role, you will be responsible for executing In-Season Planning & Delivery activities and supporting Order Management processes to ensure a smooth and efficient flow of inventory.
You will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to maintain strong product availability, healthy order books and efficient shipping and inventory management.
Key Responsibilities:
You will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to maintain strong product availability, healthy order books and efficient shipping and inventory management.
Key Responsibilities:
- Take ownership of Planning & Delivery activities, related KPIs and follow-up actions, ensuring clear visibility of performance and operational priorities.
- Work effectively in a matrix environment, managing priorities and influencing stakeholders across Account Facing, Pre-Season, Order Management and Responsive teams.
- Support the smooth flow of inventory across EMEA, contributing to product availability, order book health, working capital and logistics efficiency.
- Support the ongoing development of the client's supply chain operating model by communicating and promoting new ways of working with internal and external stakeholders.
- Identify opportunities to improve tools, processes and end-to-end collaboration with cross-functional teams.
- Work closely with colleagues to identify and implement continuous improvement initiatives that increase the efficiency of In-Season supply chain operations.
- Use your end-to-end operations, commercial and account-facing experience to maintain a strong focus on KPIs, service levels and accurate In-Season execution.
- Contribute to operational targets related to Service, Convenience, Sustainability and Profitability.
- Collaborate across functions to identify issues, coordinate actions and support effective business delivery.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent educational background.
- Minimum 2 years of directly relevant experience in Supply Chain Operations.
- Experience working with cross-functional teams and multiple stakeholders to deliver effective service and business results.
- Strong analytical skills and a structured, results-oriented approach to operational challenges.
- Experience identifying and implementing process improvements, with an innovative and proactive mindset.
- Ability to understand and communicate complex information clearly to different stakeholders.
- Ability to work independently on assigned objectives while contributing effectively to overall team performance.
- Strong problem-solving skills, including the ability to analyse issues, investigate root causes and identify practical solutions.
- Good understanding of supply chain operations and the ability to apply professional knowledge and experience to improve existing processes.
- Ability to assess different options and identify suitable approaches for improving operational efficiency.
- Strong communication, prioritisation and stakeholder management skills.
- Comfortable working in a fast-paced, international and cross-functional environment.
- Currently residing in Hilversum or the surrounding area.
Salary
€3900-€4600 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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