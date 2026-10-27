Supervisor Operations Supply Chain Services - English

Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.

We are looking for an experienced Supervisor Operations Supply Chain Services to join their office in Almere.

Job Profile for Supervisor Operations Supply Chain Services

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage daily supply chain operations, including equipment configuration, rack assembly, installation, kitting and complex customer builds

Lead, train and develop operators and technicians to ensure safe and high-quality execution

Interpret customer requirements, technical drawings, BOMs and work instructions

Plan workforce capacity and materials to meet project schedules and customer commitments

Resolve operational risks, material shortages and technical issues to maintain delivery timelines

Collaborate with Sales, Customer Service, Warehouse, Procurement and Supply Chain teams to coordinate operations

Ensure compliance with safety, quality, documentation and operational procedures

Identify process inefficiencies, implement corrective actions and drive continuous improvement

Candidate Profile for Supervisor Operations Supply Chain Services

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics or a related field, or equivalent education and experience

5+ years of experience in deployment services, manufacturing, integration, data centre or supply chain operations

2+ years of people management or supervisory experience is preferred

Experience managing technical assembly, installation or integration activities is advantageous

Strong technical knowledge of networking, electrical, AV, security and data centre infrastructure products

Understanding of IP addressing, network infrastructure, inventory management and warehouse processes

Ability to interpret technical drawings, wiring schedules, rack layouts, bills of materials and operating procedures

Strong leadership, team development and organisational skills

Excellent communication, stakeholder management and customer service skills

Analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities and attention to detail

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously with a focus on continuous improvement

Willingness to travel up to 25% of the time

What Our Client Offers