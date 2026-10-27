Supervisor Operations Supply Chain Services - English
Posted on October 27, 2026
Almere
40
Posted on October 27, 2026
About this role
Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.
We are looking for an experienced Supervisor Operations Supply Chain Services to join their office in Almere.
Job Profile for Supervisor Operations Supply Chain Services
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage daily supply chain operations, including equipment configuration, rack assembly, installation, kitting and complex customer builds
- Lead, train and develop operators and technicians to ensure safe and high-quality execution
- Interpret customer requirements, technical drawings, BOMs and work instructions
- Plan workforce capacity and materials to meet project schedules and customer commitments
- Resolve operational risks, material shortages and technical issues to maintain delivery timelines
- Collaborate with Sales, Customer Service, Warehouse, Procurement and Supply Chain teams to coordinate operations
- Ensure compliance with safety, quality, documentation and operational procedures
- Identify process inefficiencies, implement corrective actions and drive continuous improvement
Candidate Profile for Supervisor Operations Supply Chain Services
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics or a related field, or equivalent education and experience
- 5+ years of experience in deployment services, manufacturing, integration, data centre or supply chain operations
- 2+ years of people management or supervisory experience is preferred
- Experience managing technical assembly, installation or integration activities is advantageous
- Strong technical knowledge of networking, electrical, AV, security and data centre infrastructure products
- Understanding of IP addressing, network infrastructure, inventory management and warehouse processes
- Ability to interpret technical drawings, wiring schedules, rack layouts, bills of materials and operating procedures
- Strong leadership, team development and organisational skills
- Excellent communication, stakeholder management and customer service skills
- Analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities and attention to detail
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously with a focus on continuous improvement
- Willingness to travel up to 25% of the time
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive salary package, according to experience
- 25 vacation days
- Pension contribution
- Travel reimbursement
- Supportive and collaborative working environment
- Access to training, professional development and continuous learning
- Opportunities for career progression within a global organisation
- Be part of an exciting new warehouse operation and contribute to its growth and development
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