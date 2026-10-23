Warehouse Associate - English
Posted on October 23, 2026
Almere
40
Posted on October 23, 2026
About this role
Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.
We are looking for an experienced Warehouse Associate to join their team in Almere.
Job Profile for Warehouse Associate
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Receive and process inbound shipments, including documentation and order receipts
- Verify supplier returns and maintain accurate warehouse records
- Pick, relocate and consolidate materials within the warehouse
- Perform wire cutting, light assembly and general warehouse maintenance
- Prepare packing lists and pack, label and wrap orders for dispatch
- Load outbound trucks and support shipping operations
Candidate Profile for Warehouse Associate
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Secondary education or equivalent qualification is preferred
- No previous experience required; entry-level candidates are welcome
- 1+ year of warehouse operations experience would be an advantage
- Basic computer skills are advantageous
- Basic problem-solving skills
- Ability to lift up to 50 lbs (approximately 23 kg) and stand for extended periods
- Willingness to operate warehouse machinery and powered equipment
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive salary package
- Supportive and collaborative working environment
- Access to training, professional development and continuous learning
- Opportunities for career progression within a global organisation
- Be part of an exciting new warehouse operation and contribute to its growth and development
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