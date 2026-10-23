Warehouse Associate - English

Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.

We are looking for an experienced Warehouse Associate to join their team in Almere.

Job Profile for Warehouse Associate

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Receive and process inbound shipments, including documentation and order receipts

Verify supplier returns and maintain accurate warehouse records

Pick, relocate and consolidate materials within the warehouse

Perform wire cutting, light assembly and general warehouse maintenance

Prepare packing lists and pack, label and wrap orders for dispatch

Load outbound trucks and support shipping operations

Candidate Profile for Warehouse Associate

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Secondary education or equivalent qualification is preferred

No previous experience required; entry-level candidates are welcome

1+ year of warehouse operations experience would be an advantage

Basic computer skills are advantageous

Basic problem-solving skills

Ability to lift up to 50 lbs (approximately 23 kg) and stand for extended periods

Willingness to operate warehouse machinery and powered equipment

What Our Client Offers