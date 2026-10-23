Associate Manager Inventory Operations - English
Posted on October 23, 2026
Almere
40
Posted on October 23, 2026
About this role
Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.
We are looking for an experienced Associate Manager Inventory Operations to join their team in Almere.
Job Profile for Associate Manager Inventory Operations
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage inventory accuracy, cycle counts and annual stocktaking across warehouse locations
- Investigate stock discrepancies, losses and damage, implementing corrective actions
- Monitor inventory KPIs and optimise warehouse processes and performance
- Lead, train and develop warehouse teams while maintaining positive employee relations
- Oversee warehouse operations, management systems and customer service requirements
- Coordinate with internal teams and service providers on project deliveries, feasibility and cost analysis
- Manage operational budgets, expenses and timely completion of activities
- Evaluate logistics providers, verify invoices and coordinate payments
- Ensure compliance with health, safety, environmental and customs regulations
- Maintain effective communication with stakeholders and ensure customer delivery expectations are met
Candidate Profile for Associate Manager Inventory Operations
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Secondary education or equivalent qualification
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience is preferred
- 4+ years of experience in warehouse and distribution operations
- 2+ years of supervisory or team leadership experience in a warehouse environment
- Forklift certification is advantageous
- Basic computer skills and knowledge of import and export regulations are preferred
- Ability to operate a forklift or obtain the necessary certification
- Strong communication and customer service skills
- Self-motivated, proactive and able to work effectively in a fast-paced environment
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive salary package
- Supportive and collaborative working environment
- Access to training, professional development and continuous learning
- Opportunities for career progression within a global organisation
- Be part of an exciting new warehouse operation and contribute to its growth and development
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