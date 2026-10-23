Associate Manager Inventory Operations - English

Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.

We are looking for an experienced Associate Manager Inventory Operations to join their team in Almere.

Job Profile for Associate Manager Inventory Operations

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage inventory accuracy, cycle counts and annual stocktaking across warehouse locations

Investigate stock discrepancies, losses and damage, implementing corrective actions

Monitor inventory KPIs and optimise warehouse processes and performance

Lead, train and develop warehouse teams while maintaining positive employee relations

Oversee warehouse operations, management systems and customer service requirements

Coordinate with internal teams and service providers on project deliveries, feasibility and cost analysis

Manage operational budgets, expenses and timely completion of activities

Evaluate logistics providers, verify invoices and coordinate payments

Ensure compliance with health, safety, environmental and customs regulations

Maintain effective communication with stakeholders and ensure customer delivery expectations are met

Candidate Profile for Associate Manager Inventory Operations

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Secondary education or equivalent qualification

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience is preferred

4+ years of experience in warehouse and distribution operations

2+ years of supervisory or team leadership experience in a warehouse environment

Forklift certification is advantageous

Basic computer skills and knowledge of import and export regulations are preferred

Ability to operate a forklift or obtain the necessary certification

Strong communication and customer service skills

Self-motivated, proactive and able to work effectively in a fast-paced environment

What Our Client Offers