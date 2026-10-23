Associate Manager Inbound Operations - English

Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.

We are looking for an experienced Associate Manager Inbound Operations to join their team in Almere.

Job Profile for Associate Manager Inbound Operations

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Oversee inbound receiving activities, ensuring deliveries are accurate, timely and in line with purchase orders

Inspect incoming goods and resolve discrepancies, damages and supplier non-conformities

Maintain inventory accuracy through effective transaction control, system updates and stock reconciliation

Lead, train and develop warehouse employees, providing guidance and support to maintain performance and positive employee relations

Coordinate with suppliers, carriers, purchasing, Sales and Operations teams to resolve delivery issues and support customer requirements

Monitor KPIs, review operational processes and implement improvements to increase efficiency and service quality

Manage daily warehouse activities, ensuring tasks are completed on time and in line with customer expectations

Monitor operational costs and expenses, ensuring activities remain within budget

Coordinate with external service providers, including third-party warehouses, customs brokers, transport companies and freight forwarders

Review service provider performance and invoices, ensuring compliance with contractual terms and coordinating with Accounts Payable

Support project deliveries, pre-sales feasibility assessments and cost analyses in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders

Ensure compliance with facility, health, safety and environmental requirements

For international operations, ensure compliance with customs legislation, clearance procedures, HSN classification and related regulatory requirements

Candidate Profile for Associate Manager Inbound Operations

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

High school diploma or equivalent; a bachelor's degree or relevant practical experience is preferred

4 years of experience in warehouse and distribution operations

Minimum 2 years of supervisory or team leadership experience in a warehouse environment

Ability to operate a forklift or obtain the required certification

Good communication and customer service skills

Basic computer skills and the ability to work with warehouse management systems

Self-motivated, well-organised and able to work effectively in a fast-paced environment

Knowledge of import and export regulations is an advantage for international operations

What Our Client Offers