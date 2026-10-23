Associate Manager Inbound Operations - English
Posted on October 23, 2026
Almere
40
Posted on October 23, 2026
About this role
Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.
We are looking for an experienced Associate Manager Inbound Operations to join their team in Almere.
Job Profile for Associate Manager Inbound Operations
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Oversee inbound receiving activities, ensuring deliveries are accurate, timely and in line with purchase orders
- Inspect incoming goods and resolve discrepancies, damages and supplier non-conformities
- Maintain inventory accuracy through effective transaction control, system updates and stock reconciliation
- Lead, train and develop warehouse employees, providing guidance and support to maintain performance and positive employee relations
- Coordinate with suppliers, carriers, purchasing, Sales and Operations teams to resolve delivery issues and support customer requirements
- Monitor KPIs, review operational processes and implement improvements to increase efficiency and service quality
- Manage daily warehouse activities, ensuring tasks are completed on time and in line with customer expectations
- Monitor operational costs and expenses, ensuring activities remain within budget
- Coordinate with external service providers, including third-party warehouses, customs brokers, transport companies and freight forwarders
- Review service provider performance and invoices, ensuring compliance with contractual terms and coordinating with Accounts Payable
- Support project deliveries, pre-sales feasibility assessments and cost analyses in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders
- Ensure compliance with facility, health, safety and environmental requirements
- For international operations, ensure compliance with customs legislation, clearance procedures, HSN classification and related regulatory requirements
Candidate Profile for Associate Manager Inbound Operations
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- High school diploma or equivalent; a bachelor's degree or relevant practical experience is preferred
- 4 years of experience in warehouse and distribution operations
- Minimum 2 years of supervisory or team leadership experience in a warehouse environment
- Ability to operate a forklift or obtain the required certification
- Good communication and customer service skills
- Basic computer skills and the ability to work with warehouse management systems
- Self-motivated, well-organised and able to work effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Knowledge of import and export regulations is an advantage for international operations
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive salary package
- Supportive and collaborative working environment
- Access to training, professional development and continuous learning
- Opportunities for career progression within a global organisation
- Be part of an exciting new warehouse operation and contribute to its growth and development
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