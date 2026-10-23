Associate Manager Outbound Operations - English
Posted on October 23, 2026
Almere
40
Posted on October 23, 2026
About this role
Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.
We are looking for an experienced Associate Manager Outbound Operations to join their team in Almere.
Job Profile for Associate Manager Outbound Operations
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage outbound warehouse operations, including picking, packing, staging, shipping, returns processing and customer deliveries
- Ensure orders are processed accurately and dispatched on time, in line with customer agreements, contractual requirements and performance targets
- Lead, train and develop warehouse employees, providing coaching and support to maintain performance and positive employee relations
- Monitor KPIs, identify operational issues and implement improvements to increase productivity, accuracy and customer satisfaction
- Investigate shipping discrepancies and customer complaints, identifying root causes and implementing corrective actions
- Coordinate with Sales, Operations, customers and external service providers to resolve delivery issues and support operational requirements
- Support project deliveries and pre-sales feasibility assessments and cost analyses in collaboration with relevant stakeholders
- Monitor operational costs and expenses, ensuring activities remain within budget
- Review the performance of third-party warehouses, customs brokers, transport companies and freight forwarders
- Check service provider invoices against contractual terms and coordinate with Accounts Payable to support timely payment
- Review and improve existing processes and procedures to increase operational efficiency
- Ensure compliance with facility, health, safety and environmental requirements
- For international operations, ensure compliance with customs legislation, clearance procedures, HSN classification and related regulatory requirements
Candidate Profile for Associate Manager Outbound Operations
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- High school diploma or equivalent; a bachelor's degree or relevant practical experience is preferred
- 4 years of experience in warehouse and distribution operations
- Minimum 2 years of supervisory or team leadership experience in a warehouse environment
- Ability to operate a forklift or obtain the required certification
- Good communication and customer service skills
- Basic computer skills and the ability to work with warehouse management systems
- Self-motivated, well-organised and able to work effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Knowledge of import and export regulations is an advantage for international operations
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive salary package
- Supportive and collaborative working environment
- Access to training, professional development and continuous learning
- Opportunities for career progression within a global organisation
- Be part of an exciting new warehouse operation and contribute to its growth and development
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