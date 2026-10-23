Associate Manager Outbound Operations - English

Our client is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions for electrical, communications and security technologies.

We are looking for an experienced Associate Manager Outbound Operations to join their team in Almere.

Job Profile for Associate Manager Outbound Operations

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage outbound warehouse operations, including picking, packing, staging, shipping, returns processing and customer deliveries

Ensure orders are processed accurately and dispatched on time, in line with customer agreements, contractual requirements and performance targets

Lead, train and develop warehouse employees, providing coaching and support to maintain performance and positive employee relations

Monitor KPIs, identify operational issues and implement improvements to increase productivity, accuracy and customer satisfaction

Investigate shipping discrepancies and customer complaints, identifying root causes and implementing corrective actions

Coordinate with Sales, Operations, customers and external service providers to resolve delivery issues and support operational requirements

Support project deliveries and pre-sales feasibility assessments and cost analyses in collaboration with relevant stakeholders

Monitor operational costs and expenses, ensuring activities remain within budget

Review the performance of third-party warehouses, customs brokers, transport companies and freight forwarders

Check service provider invoices against contractual terms and coordinate with Accounts Payable to support timely payment

Review and improve existing processes and procedures to increase operational efficiency

Ensure compliance with facility, health, safety and environmental requirements

For international operations, ensure compliance with customs legislation, clearance procedures, HSN classification and related regulatory requirements

Candidate Profile for Associate Manager Outbound Operations

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

High school diploma or equivalent; a bachelor's degree or relevant practical experience is preferred

4 years of experience in warehouse and distribution operations

Minimum 2 years of supervisory or team leadership experience in a warehouse environment

Ability to operate a forklift or obtain the required certification

Good communication and customer service skills

Basic computer skills and the ability to work with warehouse management systems

Self-motivated, well-organised and able to work effectively in a fast-paced environment

Knowledge of import and export regulations is an advantage for international operations

What Our Client Offers