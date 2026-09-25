Senior Supply Chain Planner

Developing and managing tactical and strategic supply plans for assigned products and production lines.

Preparing and maintaining rough-cut capacity plans for the mid- and long-term planning horizon.

Managing supply planning, capacity planning, inventory levels, routings, OAE, and MPS.

Proactively assessing inventory positions and ensuring alignment with strategic inventory targets.

Identifying capacity constraints, supply risks, and potential stock issues and developing appropriate solutions.

Working towards a stable and efficient supply plan and investigating deviations through root-cause analysis and corrective actions.

Performing scenario analyses to support strategic supply chain decisions.

Supporting product launches, phase-outs, life cycle management, and variation management.

Considering production capacity utilization, component availability, costs, cash impact, and potential scrap when making planning decisions.

Working strategically with global suppliers regarding drug products and drug substance to optimize shelf life and minimize scrap.

Ensuring planning cycles are completed accurately and on time.

Collaborating closely with production and supply sites to ensure a seamless flow of supply.

Communicating with critical resource owners and other key stakeholders across the organization.

Participating in weekly and monthly tactical and strategic planning meetings.

Collaborating with international and global teams and providing input and advice on strategic decisions.

Identifying opportunities for process and supply chain improvements.

Following established policies and procedures associated with the role.

As Supply Chain Manager / Senior Product Planner, you will take ownership of the mid- and long-term supply plan for your assigned products and production lines. A major part of your role will be preparing and managing the, with particular attention to the 4–5 month horizon where plans become increasingly operational. You will work in an environment where production capacity is limited, meaning that careful prioritization and strategic decision-making are essential. You will continuously balance demand, available capacity, inventory levels, product life cycles, and supply risks to maintain a stable and reliable supply.Your responsibilities will include: