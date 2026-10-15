Senior Planner - E-Commerce (Fashion/Temp)

We’re looking for a Senior Planner Full Price & E-commerce to join an international fashion brand. In this role, you’ll drive merchandise and inventory planning across multiple channels, using data and commercial insights to optimize sales, margins, and stock levels. You’ll work closely with Buying, Merchandising, and commercial teams, while contributing to strategic decision-making and continuous process improvement.

Are you available per November 2026 for 6 months and would you be open to exploring this opportunity? Then we would love to hear from you.

Your responsibilities are to: