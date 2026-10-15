Senior Planner - E-Commerce (Fashion/Temp)
About this role
We’re looking for a Senior Planner Full Price & E-commerce to join an international fashion brand. In this role, you’ll drive merchandise and inventory planning across multiple channels, using data and commercial insights to optimize sales, margins, and stock levels. You’ll work closely with Buying, Merchandising, and commercial teams, while contributing to strategic decision-making and continuous process improvement.
Are you available per November 2026 for 6 months and would you be open to exploring this opportunity? Then we would love to hear from you.
Your responsibilities are to:
- Develop and manage merchandise financial plans, including sales, margin, and inventory targets across Full Price and eCommerce channels;
- Drive buying budgets and seasonal buy quantities in close collaboration with Buying and Merchandising teams;
- Optimize inventory allocation, replenishment, and demand forecasting across stores and eCommerce;
- Monitor in-season performance through WSSI and open-to-buy processes, identifying risks and opportunities to maximize sales and profitability;
- Manage promotional and markdown strategies to balance margin protection with stock clearance.
Requirements
The ideal candidate has:
- 4–7+ years of experience in merchandise, financial branch, or commercial planning within fashion, retail, or consumer goods;
- Strong analytical skills and a data-driven approach to sales, margin, and inventory optimization;
- Solid knowledge of merchandise planning, demand forecasting, markdowns, and promotional strategies;
- Proven stakeholder management skills, with experience collaborating across Buying, Merchandising, Finance, and commercial teams;
- Experience with omni-channel inventory planning tools (e.g. SAP or Oracle), combined with a commercial, results-driven mindset.
Salary
This opportunity offers the chance to join a globally recognized fashion and lifestyle organization where your work will directly impact commercial performance across the EMEA region. You'll collaborate with international teams, work on strategic planning initiatives, and contribute to the success of one of the world's leading fashion businesses.
In return, you can expect:
- A competitive compensation package aligned with the responsibilities and seniority of the role.
- A modern and well-equipped workplace in Amsterdam.
- A hybrid working model offering flexibility between office and remote work.
- A contract running from 02/11/2026 to 30/04/2027.
- A full-time position of 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.