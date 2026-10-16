SAP Supply Chain Specialist | Pharmaceutical Industry
Posted on October 16, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on October 16, 2026
About this role
In this role, you will act as an important link between supply chain operations, business processes, and digital systems. You will ensure that daily processes run smoothly while contributing to improvements and projects across the global supply chain.Your responsibilities will include:
- Supporting daily supply chain operations: Troubleshoot system-related issues, support business users, manage system access, and ensure smooth operations within ERP and EDI systems.
- Optimizing SAP and business processes: Support and improve Order-to-Cash (OTC) and related supply chain processes, identifying opportunities to increase efficiency and accuracy.
- Contributing to international projects: Participate in global digital supply chain initiatives, coordinate project progress, and support the implementation of system enhancements.
- Managing system changes and testing: Gather business requirements, coordinate and perform User Acceptance Testing (UAT), and support the successful implementation of system updates.
- Maintaining master data: Take ownership of sales-related master data within ERP systems and ensure information remains accurate and up to date.
- Supporting product launches: Contribute to new product launches by reviewing and preparing relevant sales and supply chain data within SAP.
- Improving processes and documentation: Identify operational improvements, maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and develop clear work instructions and training materials.
- Collaborating with international stakeholders: Act as a subject matter expert and work closely with IT, Quality, Compliance, and Supply Chain teams to resolve issues and implement improvements.
- Monitoring performance: Contribute to monthly departmental KPIs and use data to identify opportunities for further optimization.
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Requirements
- A bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Economics, Information Technology, or a related field.
- At least 3 years of relevant experience in an international supply chain environment, preferably within the pharmaceutical industry.
- Strong experience with ERP systems, preferably SAP, and a good understanding of Order-to-Cash (OTC) processes.
- Knowledge of end-to-end supply chain processes, from manufacturing through to the end customer.
- Familiarity with digital supply chain solutions and EDI systems.
- Experience supporting system implementations, process improvements, or cross-functional projects.
- Strong Microsoft Office skills, particularly Excel.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify root causes and propose practical solutions.
- Strong communication skills and confidence working with stakeholders across different departments and countries.
- A proactive and independent working style, with the ability to manage multiple priorities.
- Fluent English (C1 level), both written and spoken.
- Experience with SAP OTC/PTS processes, Salesforce, or automation tools.
- Experience with User Acceptance Testing (UAT), change management, or business process ownership.
- Knowledge of Lean, Six Sigma, Agile, or other project management methodologies.
- Familiarity with Good Distribution Practices (GDP).
- Experience developing SOPs, training materials, or delivering system training.
- APICS, SCOR, or relevant project management certifications.
Candidates must hold a valid work permit for the Netherlands and live within reasonable commuting distance from Breda. Applications from candidates who do not meet this criteria will be declined immediately.
Salary
€4700-€4800 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, focused on ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-quality manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. The company culture is international, collaborative, and fast-paced, with strong attention to quality, compliance, and continuous improvement. Employees have the opportunity to work on cross-regional projects, standardize global processes, and contribute directly to operational excellence in warehousing and distribution.
Application Procedure
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