Operations Coordinator | German

Process retail orders within one business day

Coordinate with warehouses on packaging, assembly, and display requirements

Manage transport, international shipments, and customs documentation

Handle invoicing after delivery

Monitor order progress and resolve issues proactively

Manage stock levels across warehouses in the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, and other markets

Collaborate with Sales and Marketplace teams to determine optimal stock levels

Support new customer onboarding and product launches

Create and maintain product data in systems such as Exact Online and GS1

Ensure accurate synchronization with platforms like Markant and Atrify

Manage article numbers and ensure correct data in customer systems

Act as a key contact for retail customers

Communicate professionally and solution-oriented (including German-speaking clients)

Support with logistical and commercial inquiries

Send product samples and maintain ongoing relationships with key stakeholders

Organize and oversee stock counts in warehouses

Analyze discrepancies and ensure follow-up actions

Identify inefficiencies in order processing, inventory, and data flows

Implement improvements to increase speed, accuracy, and scalability

Familiarity with systems such as Exact Online, GS1, EDI, or similar

Experience with ERP systems (e.g., SAP is a strong plus)

Ability to quickly learn and adapt to new tools

Fluent in German and English (C1). Required for communication with retail partners

Dutch is a plus

The Operations Coordinator plays a key role in ensuring that all operational processes related to global retail customers run smoothly and efficiently. This is a highly hands-on position with full ownership over the retail operations flow—from order processing and inventory management to product data and customer communication.You will work closely with Sales, Marketplace Operations, and logistics partners to ensure a seamless customer experience and scalable operational processes.Systems & ToolsLanguages