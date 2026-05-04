Operations Coordinator | German
Posted on May 4, 2026
Gouda
German
Posted on May 4, 2026
About this role
The Operations Coordinator plays a key role in ensuring that all operational processes related to global retail customers run smoothly and efficiently. This is a highly hands-on position with full ownership over the retail operations flow—from order processing and inventory management to product data and customer communication.You will work closely with Sales, Marketplace Operations, and logistics partners to ensure a seamless customer experience and scalable operational processes.
Order Processing & Logistics
Order Processing & Logistics
- Process retail orders within one business day
- Coordinate with warehouses on packaging, assembly, and display requirements
- Manage transport, international shipments, and customs documentation
- Handle invoicing after delivery
- Monitor order progress and resolve issues proactively
- Manage stock levels across warehouses in the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, and other markets
- Collaborate with Sales and Marketplace teams to determine optimal stock levels
- Support new customer onboarding and product launches
- Create and maintain product data in systems such as Exact Online and GS1
- Ensure accurate synchronization with platforms like Markant and Atrify
- Manage article numbers and ensure correct data in customer systems
- Act as a key contact for retail customers
- Communicate professionally and solution-oriented (including German-speaking clients)
- Support with logistical and commercial inquiries
- Send product samples and maintain ongoing relationships with key stakeholders
- Organize and oversee stock counts in warehouses
- Analyze discrepancies and ensure follow-up actions
- Identify inefficiencies in order processing, inventory, and data flows
- Implement improvements to increase speed, accuracy, and scalability
- Familiarity with systems such as Exact Online, GS1, EDI, or similar
- Experience with ERP systems (e.g., SAP is a strong plus)
- Ability to quickly learn and adapt to new tools
- Fluent in German and English (C1). Required for communication with retail partners
- Dutch is a plus
Requirements
The company culture is entrepreneurial, informal, and highly ownership-driven:
- Ownership & Responsibility – Employees are trusted to manage their own scope without micromanagement
- Proactivity & Hands-On Mentality – This is a “doer” environment where execution matters as much as ideas
- Flat Structure & Fast Decisions – Minimal hierarchy, short communication lines, and quick execution
- No Politics, High Trust – A transparent culture where collaboration and authenticity are key
- Growth Mindset – Employees contribute directly to company success and benefit from its growth
- International & Ambitious – A diverse team working closely with global partners and customers
Salary
€3000-€3800 per month
The company
This fast-growing international scale-up operates in the consumer goods space with a clear mission: helping consumers and professionals worldwide reduce everyday nuisances, such as pests, in a more sustainable and effective way. The company combines product innovation, sustainability, and strong commercial execution to scale rapidly across global markets.
Application Procedure
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