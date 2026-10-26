Logistics Teamlead | French | Utrecht Area
Posted on October 26, 2026
Utrecht
English, French
Posted on October 26, 2026
About this role
Our client is an international non-profit organisation in the Utrecht area that delivers health-related products, including pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, to countries around the world. As Logistics Team Lead, you'll guide a team of Logistics Specialists, making sure shipments to their assigned countries run smoothly from export to final delivery.
Responsibilities/Tasks
- Lead, coach and support a team of Logistics Specialists, including onboarding, training and performance reviews
- Oversee end-to-end shipments, from export and customs clearance to in-country delivery
- Monitor and hit On-Time In-Full (OTIF) targets
- Reduce extra costs such as demurrage, detention and storage through continuous improvement
- Act as the main escalation point for clients, 3PLs, vendors and other stakeholders
- Lead troubleshooting and corrective actions for shipment incidents
- Run monthly 3PL performance reviews and keep country import requirements up to date
- Respond to events affecting shipping, from customs changes to natural disasters or unrest
- Develop and maintain SOPs, work instructions and key logistics documents
Requirements
- Fluent French and English
- 7+ years of progressive experience in supply chain or transport operations, including financial management
- Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Freight, Accounting, Data Management or a related field, or equivalent experience
- Experience in commercial supply chain organisations is a plus
- Analytical, solution-oriented and calm with tight deadlines
- Advanced Microsoft Office skills, especially Excel
- Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here
What's in it for you
- 25 vacation days (full-time)
- Travel reimbursement
- Pension scheme
- Healthcare contribution plan
- Competitive salary
- An organisation with a positive mission
Work location
- Utrecht area, the Netherlands
Interested?
Sounds like your next step? Click Apply and your application goes straight to our recruitment team.
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