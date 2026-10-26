Logistics Teamlead | French | Utrecht Area

Logistics Teamlead | French | Utrecht Area

Posted on October 26, 2026
Abroad Experience
Utrecht
English, French
Posted on October 26, 2026

About this role


Our client is an international non-profit organisation in the Utrecht area that delivers health-related products, including pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, to countries around the world. As Logistics Team Lead, you'll guide a team of Logistics Specialists, making sure shipments to their assigned countries run smoothly from export to final delivery.


Responsibilities/Tasks



  • Lead, coach and support a team of Logistics Specialists, including onboarding, training and performance reviews

  • Oversee end-to-end shipments, from export and customs clearance to in-country delivery

  • Monitor and hit On-Time In-Full (OTIF) targets

  • Reduce extra costs such as demurrage, detention and storage through continuous improvement

  • Act as the main escalation point for clients, 3PLs, vendors and other stakeholders

  • Lead troubleshooting and corrective actions for shipment incidents

  • Run monthly 3PL performance reviews and keep country import requirements up to date

  • Respond to events affecting shipping, from customs changes to natural disasters or unrest

  • Develop and maintain SOPs, work instructions and key logistics documents


Requirements



  • Fluent French and English

  • 7+ years of progressive experience in supply chain or transport operations, including financial management

  • Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Freight, Accounting, Data Management or a related field, or equivalent experience

  • Experience in commercial supply chain organisations is a plus

  • Analytical, solution-oriented and calm with tight deadlines

  • Advanced Microsoft Office skills, especially Excel

  • Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here


What's in it for you



  • 25 vacation days (full-time)

  • Travel reimbursement

  • Pension scheme

  • Healthcare contribution plan

  • Competitive salary

  • An organisation with a positive mission


Work location



  • Utrecht area, the Netherlands


Interested?


Sounds like your next step? Click Apply and your application goes straight to our recruitment team.


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