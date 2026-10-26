Logistics Teamlead | French | Utrecht Area

Our client is an international non-profit organisation in the Utrecht area that delivers health-related products, including pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, to countries around the world. As Logistics Team Lead, you'll guide a team of Logistics Specialists, making sure shipments to their assigned countries run smoothly from export to final delivery.

Responsibilities/Tasks



Lead, coach and support a team of Logistics Specialists, including onboarding, training and performance reviews



Oversee end-to-end shipments, from export and customs clearance to in-country delivery



Monitor and hit On-Time In-Full (OTIF) targets



Reduce extra costs such as demurrage, detention and storage through continuous improvement



Act as the main escalation point for clients, 3PLs, vendors and other stakeholders



Lead troubleshooting and corrective actions for shipment incidents



Run monthly 3PL performance reviews and keep country import requirements up to date



Respond to events affecting shipping, from customs changes to natural disasters or unrest



Develop and maintain SOPs, work instructions and key logistics documents



Requirements



Fluent French and English



7+ years of progressive experience in supply chain or transport operations, including financial management



Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Freight, Accounting, Data Management or a related field, or equivalent experience



Experience in commercial supply chain organisations is a plus



Analytical, solution-oriented and calm with tight deadlines



Advanced Microsoft Office skills, especially Excel



Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here



What's in it for you



25 vacation days (full-time)



Travel reimbursement



Pension scheme



Healthcare contribution plan



Competitive salary



An organisation with a positive mission



Work location



Utrecht area, the Netherlands



Interested?

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