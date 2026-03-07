Organizing transport, including weekly planning and additional shipments.

Acting as a point of contact for clients and partners, supporting timely loading and delivery of goods.

Building and maintaining a strong network of carriers throughout the EU, including occasional client visits.

Coordinating logistics processes and helping find practical solutions for unexpected issues.

Actively contributing to the optimization of internal processes alongside your team.

As a Junior to Medior Logistics Administrator, you will play a central role in the organization. Together with your logistics colleagues, you will help professionalize and streamline the logistics operations, drawing on your administrative experience in the logistics sector. You will support a diverse customer base, from artisanal bakeries to large multinational companies, and everything in between.Your responsibilities include managing and coordinating administrative tasks within the logistics sector to ensure smooth and efficient operations, as well as creating logistics orders and handling technical and logistics documentation.In close contact with your manager, you may also be involved in related logistics tasks such as: