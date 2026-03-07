Logistics Administrator
Posted on March 7, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on March 7, 2026
About this role
As a Junior to Medior Logistics Administrator, you will play a central role in the organization. Together with your logistics colleagues, you will help professionalize and streamline the logistics operations, drawing on your administrative experience in the logistics sector. You will support a diverse customer base, from artisanal bakeries to large multinational companies, and everything in between.
Your responsibilities include managing and coordinating administrative tasks within the logistics sector to ensure smooth and efficient operations, as well as creating logistics orders and handling technical and logistics documentation.
In close contact with your manager, you may also be involved in related logistics tasks such as:
Your responsibilities include managing and coordinating administrative tasks within the logistics sector to ensure smooth and efficient operations, as well as creating logistics orders and handling technical and logistics documentation.
In close contact with your manager, you may also be involved in related logistics tasks such as:
- Organizing transport, including weekly planning and additional shipments.
- Acting as a point of contact for clients and partners, supporting timely loading and delivery of goods.
- Building and maintaining a strong network of carriers throughout the EU, including occasional client visits.
- Coordinating logistics processes and helping find practical solutions for unexpected issues.
- Actively contributing to the optimization of internal processes alongside your team.
Requirements
- Minimum of a bachelor’s (HBO) level of thinking and working, preferably with a background in logistics, transport/freight, or supply chain.
- Administrative experience, ideally within a logistics or transport environment.
- Detail-oriented and ready to take responsibility for supporting and growing a successful logistics organization alongside management and your logistics team.
- Maximum of 2 years of work experience, seeking a hands-on, challenging role.
- Fluent in English (C1), both spoken and written; proficiency in Dutch is highly preferred, and additional European languages are a plus.
- A team player who works accurately and efficiently.
- Commercially minded and solution-oriented, able to perform effectively under pressure.
- Bonus: Proven experience as a logistics coordinator or freight forwarder, including relevant commercial skills.
Please note that, in order to be considered for this role, candidates are expected to already be based in the Rotterdam area and hold a valid work permit, as the client is unable to provide sponsorship.Salary based on relevant experience.
The company
Our client is a young trading organization that plays a central role in the dynamic European dairy sector.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Freight Audit Specialist
Supply Chain Lead | FMCG |
Sales Support Specialist
Order Management Specialist | ENG | Manufacturing industry
Orderpicker