Demand Planning Manager - Temporary
About this role
Are you ready to be the strategic heartbeat behind a leading global fashion brand’s inventory, sales, and growth? As our EMEA Integrated Demand Planning Manager, you’ll take the reins of demand planning across channels and regions turning insights into action that drives margin, profitability, and commercial success.
Are you available from 15/04/2026 to 30/10/2026? Then apply now!
- Align forecasts across DTC channels, Merchandise, and Hubs to ensure inventory meets customer demand and business goals;
- Provide insights for long-term and seasonal planning, supporting category expansion, new business opportunities, and margin optimization;
- Partner with Merchandising, Buying, Finance, and Global Brand teams to ensure forecasting supports commercial and distribution strategies;
- Use data-driven insights and planning tools (SAP, Excel) to improve forecast precision and inventory allocation;
- Identify and implement process enhancements to increase efficiency, responsiveness, and planning excellence.
Requirements
- 7–10 years in wholesale, demand, or merchandise planning within fashion, retail, or consumer goods;
- Strong skills in forecasting, SAP, Excel, and turning data into actionable planning insights;
- Ability to balance short-term sales needs with long-term growth and margin objectives;
- Proven track record working with cross-functional teams. Finance, Merchandising, Buying, DTC, and Hubs;
- Thrives in fast-paced, evolving environments; fluent in English; strong problem-solving skills.
Salary
Our client is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse working environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging. Qualified applicants will be considered regardless of age, ethnicity, ability, gender identity or expression, nationality, race, religion or sexual orientation.
What’s in it for you?
- A competitive compensation package aligned with the responsibilities and level of the role;
- A modern, well-equipped workplace in Amsterdam;
- Collaboration with multidisciplinary creative and operational teams;
- A dynamic role within a fast-paced, professional organization where quality and efficiency matter
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.