Demand Planner | Retail
Posted on April 20, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on April 20, 2026
About this role
This role sits at the heart of driving consumer focused planning, commercial decision making, and in season performance management across a large retail fleet of over 200 doors in EMEA. You will ensure the right product investments are made pre season and continuously optimized in season to deliver strong business results and the best possible consumer experience.
- Lead preseason assortment planning processes for assigned sports categories, ensuring the most effective and consumer centric product investments
- Partner closely with Buyers to design and execute strategic assortment and investment plans
- Manage in season trading by analyzing product performance and taking timely commercial actions to optimize sales, inventory, and profitability
- Anticipate trends and adjust pricing, product, and promotional strategies accordingly
- Monitor and analyze key retail KPIs (sales, margin, sell through, inventory productivity) to drive data led decision making
- Develop and manage financial and inventory plans
- Identify risks and opportunities early, and propose fact based solutions to improve business outcomes
- Maintain strong communication with Buyers on Open-To-Buy and order entry processes to ensure alignment and completeness
- Collaborate cross functionally with Allocation, Merchandising, Planning, Supply, and Inventory teams to execute plans effectively
- Generate actionable insights by combining data analysis with market and consumer understanding
- Communicate complex insights clearly and effectively to influence decision making across stakeholders
Requirements
We are looking for someone who combines strong analytical thinking with a commercial mindset, thrives in fast paced environments, and is comfortable navigating ambiguity while working collaboratively across teams.
- Experience in a Planning function or within a New Vertical Store (NVS) environment
- Strong ability to analyze sales trends, apply retail math, and interpret data to drive decisions
- Confidence in working with data, reports, and planning tools to inform business strategy
- Adaptability and flexibility to respond quickly to changing business needs and market dynamics
- Strong commercial mindset with negotiation skills and the ability to trade pre and in season
- Comfort with taking calculated risks and making decisions in uncertain or ambiguous situations
- Experience or familiarity with tools such as WSSI, SSP, or other automated planning systems (a plus)
- Strong collaboration skills and a team oriented mindset, with experience working in cross functional environments
- Ability to stay organized, prioritize effectively, and perform in a fast paced and dynamic setting
- Strong problem solving and critical thinking skills
- Energetic, curious, and eager to continuously learn and improve
Salary
€4500-€5500 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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