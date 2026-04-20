Demand Planner | Retail

Lead preseason assortment planning processes for assigned sports categories, ensuring the most effective and consumer centric product investments

Partner closely with Buyers to design and execute strategic assortment and investment plans

Manage in season trading by analyzing product performance and taking timely commercial actions to optimize sales, inventory, and profitability

Anticipate trends and adjust pricing, product, and promotional strategies accordingly

Monitor and analyze key retail KPIs (sales, margin, sell through, inventory productivity) to drive data led decision making

Develop and manage financial and inventory plans

Identify risks and opportunities early, and propose fact based solutions to improve business outcomes

Maintain strong communication with Buyers on Open-To-Buy and order entry processes to ensure alignment and completeness

Collaborate cross functionally with Allocation, Merchandising, Planning, Supply, and Inventory teams to execute plans effectively

Generate actionable insights by combining data analysis with market and consumer understanding

Communicate complex insights clearly and effectively to influence decision making across stakeholders

This role sits at the heart of driving consumer focused planning, commercial decision making, and in season performance management across a large retail fleet of over 200 doors in EMEA. You will ensure the right product investments are made pre season and continuously optimized in season to deliver strong business results and the best possible consumer experience.