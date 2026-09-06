Vacancy | Sales Administrator | English | Dutch | French | Rotterdam

Vacancy | Sales Administrator | English | Dutch | French | Rotterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Unique Multilingual
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As the Sales Administrator Belgium you will fully support the Sales team on daily operational affairs.

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  • Execute back office activities for the entire sales process (i.e.: offers, and contracts, price lists, rebates, return overviews and assistance with computing)
  • Issue RFQ’s supporting the GSM, SIAM and IAM
  • Together with International Account Manager: formulation, monitoring and distribution of reliable sales forecasts (including collection of necessary information)
  • Act as a key figure between Buying, Sales and Logistics departments regarding contacts with customers for all current affairs (contracts, etc.), sales contract management.
  • Analyse and process price differences (including producing credit notes + debit notes)
  • Support the GMS, SIAM and IAM with the NPD process for the territory.
  • Maintain/support the customer / product masterdata Support the colleague sales administrators in case of absence, holiday and in busy periods.
  • Support GMS, SIAM and IAM with organizing sales meetings.
  • Issuing reports on the territory.
  • Adjust the Forecast and the Bridgeplan in close contact with the customer volume planning and the sales service in terms of incoming orders.
  • Control and adjust the intercompany pricing.

What do we offer you

  • A long term position in an international and dynamic company.
  • Salary € 2.500 gross.
  • Based on 36 hours

Job Requirements

  • Have intermediate / higher vocational education, preferably in business administration; intermediate / higher vocational level of working and thought
  • Have 2-3 years of work experience in a similar position
  • Have knowledge of and experience within FMCG
  • Have work experience with Sales office duties
  • Have work experience within an internationally (in a number of European countries) operating organization, preferably experience within an English business culture
  • Have knowledge of and experience with Microsoft Office (must) and SAP (preferably)
  • Strong in working with figures on a daily basis; have analytical thought
  • Be service and result oriented
  • Capable of structured and accurate working
  • Good communicative skills, be assertive
  • Excellent mastery of Dutch and English with excellent French.

About the company

Our client is one of the nation's favourite food and drink brands for generations. They are proud of their quality of product and have developed a range of recipes. It is a healthy growing and very international company. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou Wanga at 010-5032900.

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