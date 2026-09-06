Vacancy | Sales Administrator | English | Dutch | French | Rotterdam

Our client is one of the nation's favourite food and drink brands for generations. They are proud of their quality of product and have developed a range of recipes. It is a healthy growing and very international company. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou Wanga at 010-5032900.