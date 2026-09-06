Sales Assistant English & German in Rotterdam 36 hours

We are looking for an experienced Sales Assistant who is fluent in English & German and would like to work for an international company in Rotterdam. In this position you will be responsible for: supporting the assigned division with the sales of products, staying in contact with existing clients and distributors, building up relationships with new clients, order entry, supporting the sales managers in their daily tasks, analyzing and processing price differences (including producing credit notes + debit notes).

Requirements: You are fluent in English & German (oral & written), you have at least 3 years of relevant work experience, you have good knowledge of Microsoft Office, you are flexible and proactive, you can work independently, and you have a strong character.

Our international client offers an open office atmosphere with modern surroundings and you will join a team of dynamic international colleagues. In this role you will work in a small team, with various responsibilities, while maintaining the focus on the French market. If interested, you can apply directly below, uploading your CV and details to be considered for this and other vacancies. For more information, please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou.