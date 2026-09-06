Vacancy | Sales Account Manager| Italian| English | Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Sales Account Manager for Italy you are responsible for:
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- taking over the Italian customers.
- working closely with the customer, providing quotations, negotiating prices and terms of delivery.
- working closely with your colleagues at the warehouse.
- maintaining, independently, the relationship with customers and do market research to develop the market further.
- visiting customers in Italy every 3 months.
What do we offer you
- €2300 bruto per month.
- 5 working days / 40 working hours per week.
- Transport allowance & Travel expense & Incentive bonuses.
- Pleasant working environment.
- Growing business with challenging products & industries.
- Laptop & Smartphone.
Job Requirements
Job requirements:
- 2-3 years of sales experience.
- Experience in cold calling is a must.
- Knowledge of Italian and English is a must (oral and written) any other European language is an advantage.
- Good communication skills.
- Flexible and a team player.
- Only successful applicants will be notified. Please be aware that you need to have SALES experience in order to apply for this position.
About the company
International Asian company.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.
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