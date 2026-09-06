Vacancy I Account Manager| Italian| English | Rotterdam

What exactly are you going to do

The Italian Account Manager will provide internal support and service through the leadership and development of their account management team. This position will serve as the central point of contact for Account Executives, as well as the customer. They will also manage, develop, and implement product business activities to maximize sales of their assigned product lines.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles