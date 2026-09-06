Vacancy I Account Manager| Italian| English | Rotterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The Italian Account Manager will provide internal support and service through the leadership and development of their account management team. This position will serve as the central point of contact for Account Executives, as well as the customer. They will also manage, develop, and implement product business activities to maximize sales of their assigned product lines.
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- Support the Account Executives in maintaining and generating profitable business
- Manage and maintain customer agreements; ensure that account-related documents are complete and accurately define agreements with suppliers and customers
- Maintain processes, contracts and pro forma P&Ls for assigned accounts; analyze the profitability of new business and confirm that existing business conforms to established profitability targets; provide regular updates on account profitability to senior management
- Develop positive and professional relationships with key internal and external contacts to support the need for operational excellence
- Collaborate with internal departments to ensure that internal processes are documented, implemented and completed
- Coordinate the efforts of all team members and internal departments to ensure superior customer service; process documentation and execution; and the monitoring of credit limits, inventory levels, and other Key Performance Indicators
What do we offer you
- Holiday leave
- Pension
- Disability insurance
- Flexible schedules
- Comprehensive training and development program
- Full time based on 40 hours.
- Long term position.
- Salary between €3800-4300 gross.
Job Requirements
Qualifications:
- Demonstrate ability to complete all tasks with a high degree of accuracy, attention to detail, and follow-up
- Ensure professional, accurate, and timely communication to complete tasks and resolve issues
- Analyze and problem-solve effectively and efficiently
- Work calmly and effectively in a fast-paced environment.
- Oversee all phases of assigned projects to ensure completion within budget and schedule.
- Work independently and take direction from multiple sources globally.
- Maintain a high level of confidentiality in all tasks.
- University degree in Business Administration or similar field, or 3+ years of experience in a management position.
- Excellent communication skills (written & spoken).
- Strong organizational and mentoring skills.
- Project management experience.
- Experience in a supply chain environment.
- Highly analytical.
- Commercial and customer sensitive; experience with customer facing.
- Highly skilled in Microsoft Office applications, including PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and Word.
- Must speak, read, and write fluently Italian in addition to English.
- Knowledge of the metric system, multi-currency transactions, time zones, and geography.
About the company
An international growing leading brand company.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.