Vacancy | Sales Account Manager Chemical Analysis | German
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
An international company providing globally analytical instruments for different industries is looking for a Sales Account Manager in Chemical Analysis. In this role your tasks would be:
- Selling the organizations products and/or services in Benelux, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe and Scandinavia by interacting with established customers and developing new prospects.
- Developing and implementing strategies to capture and expand sales according to the organization’s short and long range goals and objectives.
- Coordinating sales distribution.
- Contacting new and established customers to sell products and maintain effective customer relations
- Meeting/Exceeding assigned quarterly and yearly sales targets
- Increasing revenue and margin levels of products
- Executing market growth strategy
- Conducting territory data analysis
- Recommending product modifications and standardizations to eliminate unprofitable items
- Preparing sales forecast, implementing project and opportunity forecasting
- Anticipating and analyzing customer (current and future trends) needs, industry market segment trends
- Providing information and intelligence for new products and solutions, following company safety policies and procedures
- Providing customer and channel relationship management
- Willingness to travel (>50%)
- Analyzing and controls expenditures to conform to budgetary requirements
- Assisting Finance in “accounts receivables”
Additional Responsibilities:
- Interacting constructively and well with others across functional lines of responsibility as necessary
- Face-to-face customer contact in support of key accounts sales strategy and tactics
What do we offer you
Excellent secondary labor conditions, own laptop and phone, training, introduction to the clients. Salary indication based on experience between: €3500- €4500 gross per month.
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Job Requirements
Education & Experience required:
- Bachelor's degree (Bsc.) in Chemistry or related field is a must
- Three or more years’ experience in equivalent Sales and/or Service position
- Experience in Gas Chromatography is a must
- Knowledge of Hydrocarbon Processing Industry is a plus
- Fluency in German is a must
- Good knowledge of English is required
- Ability to travel 50% or more – domestic and international
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
About the company
The international company is producing advanced world-wide petroleum and petrochemical measurement instruments. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Magda Majljan at 010-5032900.