Sales Assistant English & French in Rotterdam 36 hours

Sales Assistant English & French in Rotterdam 36 hours

Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

We are looking for an experienced Sales Assistant who is fluent in English & French and would like to work for an international company in Rotterdam.

In this position you will be responsible for:

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  • supporting the assigned division with the sales of products
  • staying in contact with existing clients and distributors
  • building up relationships with new clients
  • order entry
  • supporting the sales managers in their daily tasks
  • Analyzing and processing price differences (including producing credit notes + debit notes)

What do we offer you

  • salary indication between € 2.300-2.600 gross based on experience
  • based on 36 hours.

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • You are fluent in English & French (oral&written)
  • You have at least 3 years of relevant work experience
  • You have good knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • You are flexible and proactive
  • You can work independently
  • You have a strong character

About the company

Our international client offers an open office atmosphere with modern surroundings and you will join a team of dynamic international colleagues.

In this role you will work in a small team, with various responsibilities, while maintaining the focus on the French market.

Are you interested, please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900

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