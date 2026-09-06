Vacancy I Seller Platform Manager | French | German | Spanish | Rotterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Seller Platform Manager you will play a crucial role in growing our company and reaching our ambitious goals. To reach our goal of continuous growth and disrupting into multiple countries all over the world, we need the right person to join our Seller Platform team. You are responsible for searching, selecting and onboarding new sellers to the platform, with focus on unlocking maximum demand. Since many partners are traditional and locally oriented, we are looking for someone with a personal touch and the best 'native' fit. You are the face of the company to potential and current big sellers.
We want to become earth's largest platform for printed products. For that reason we need many new products and sellers across many countries. Does this sound like the challenge your are looking for?
What do you do?
- Promoting the platform of all new sellers in a specific region.
- Being the point of contact for the sellers in your selected region.
- Ensuring fast and correct onboarding of new products and sellers.
- Acquiring and document all information needed to onboard sellers successfully (such as products, pricing, specifications, images, samples etc).
- Meeting the monthly goals of the company for onboarding new products and sellers.
- Servicing all sellers in your region in order to increase performance and sales.
- Attributing to the development of standard procedures and systems (automated).
- Acquiring (more) international knowledge of the industry, trends and Sellers.
- Being a true team player and attributing to the team.
- Having a no-nonsense and pragmatic attitude.
What do we offer you
- Salary € 3000 gross for a senior.
- Start date immediately.
- A great reward, including a bonus arrangement because when we win, we win together;
- A unique challenge at one of Europe’s fastest growing e-commerce companies;
- A fast-paced learning curve: you get big challenges instead of tasks to work on, which makes you learn faster;
- A unique culture with 22 nationalities, an average age of 28 and an environment where freedom and responsibility are central;
- Breakfast, lunch, and dinner all taken care of; healthy, delicious, and made with a lot of love by our own “Juffrouw Janny”;
- Opportunities to grow, even into our Leadership Team. We don’t look for age or background, if you are extremely good, you will grow quickly;
Job Requirements
- Bachelor degree, preferably HBO in economics, finance or supply chain.
- At least 3 years of experience as an Account Manager.
- Willingness to work in ambitious, dynamic and fast-paced environment.
- Good commercial and service skills.
- Having a no-nonsense and pragmatic attitude.
- Being accurate, detailed and critical in everything you do.
- The urge to always deliver results, better than planned.
- Strong skills in working with Excel and other software programs.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills required.
- Strong language skills in English, and preferably one other language such as French, Spanish, or German. More languages are a great plus.
- Ability to work well in a flexible, "roll up your sleeves" work environment.
- Ability to work under pressure and with very tight deadlines.
About the company
International fast growing tech company.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.