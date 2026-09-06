Vacancy I Seller Platform Manager | French | German | Spanish | Rotterdam

What exactly are you going to do

As a Seller Platform Manager you will play a crucial role in growing our company and reaching our ambitious goals. To reach our goal of continuous growth and disrupting into multiple countries all over the world, we need the right person to join our Seller Platform team. You are responsible for searching, selecting and onboarding new sellers to the platform, with focus on unlocking maximum demand. Since many partners are traditional and locally oriented, we are looking for someone with a personal touch and the best 'native' fit. You are the face of the company to potential and current big sellers.

We want to become earth's largest platform for printed products. For that reason we need many new products and sellers across many countries. Does this sound like the challenge your are looking for?

What do you do?