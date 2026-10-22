Technical Inside Sales | Finnish
Posted on October 22, 2026
Zoetermeer
Finnish
Posted on October 22, 2026
About this role
As an Inside Sales Representative, you will be an important point of contact for customers in the Finnish market. You will manage existing customer relationships, identify new business opportunities, and help customers find the right technical solutions for their needs.
Working closely with colleagues and international business partners, you will combine your communication skills, commercial awareness, and interest in technology to deliver excellent customer service and support business growth.
Working closely with colleagues and international business partners, you will combine your communication skills, commercial awareness, and interest in technology to deliver excellent customer service and support business growth.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with existing customers in the Finnish market.
- Identify new business opportunities and proactively approach potential customers.
- Follow up on customer enquiries, quotations, and ongoing sales projects.
- Understand customer requirements and recommend suitable technical products and solutions.
- Work closely with internal colleagues and strategic partners to ensure customer needs are met.
- Develop your knowledge of the company's products, services, and technical applications.
- Monitor sales opportunities, maintain accurate customer information, and report on progress towards targets.
- Contribute to the growth of the business by identifying opportunities to strengthen customer relationships and increase sales.
Requirements
- Fluency in Finnish and English, both written and spoken, is essential.
- Knowledge of other Nordic or Baltic languages is a strong advantage.
- Experience in inside sales, sales support, account management, customer service, or a similar commercial role.
- A customer-focused mindset and the ability to build long-term professional relationships.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with a proactive and solution-oriented approach.
- Commercial awareness and confidence in identifying sales opportunities.
- An interest in technology and technical products, with the motivation to learn about complex solutions.
- Good organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple customer enquiries and priorities.
- A team-oriented attitude and the ability to work effectively in an international environment.
- Willingness to work from the office in Zoetermeer, the Netherlands.
Salary
€3000-€4000 per month
The company
Are you commercially minded, customer-focused, and passionate about technology? Join an international team where you can build customer relationships and contribute to business growth!
Our client is an established specialist in high-tech test and measurement solutions, supporting businesses across Europe with innovative technical products and expertise. Operating in an international SME environment, the company values teamwork, technical knowledge, and a personal approach to customer relationships.
Based at the office in Zoetermeer, the Netherlands, you will have the opportunity to work with international customers and develop your commercial and technical skills in a supportive, collaborative environment.
Our client is an established specialist in high-tech test and measurement solutions, supporting businesses across Europe with innovative technical products and expertise. Operating in an international SME environment, the company values teamwork, technical knowledge, and a personal approach to customer relationships.
Based at the office in Zoetermeer, the Netherlands, you will have the opportunity to work with international customers and develop your commercial and technical skills in a supportive, collaborative environment.
Application Procedure
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