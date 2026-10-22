Technical Inside Sales | Finnish

Are you commercially minded, customer-focused, and passionate about technology? Join an international team where you can build customer relationships and contribute to business growth!

Our client is an established specialist in high-tech test and measurement solutions, supporting businesses across Europe with innovative technical products and expertise. Operating in an international SME environment, the company values teamwork, technical knowledge, and a personal approach to customer relationships.

Based at the office in Zoetermeer, the Netherlands, you will have the opportunity to work with international customers and develop your commercial and technical skills in a supportive, collaborative environment.