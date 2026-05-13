Senior Account Executive - English

Our client is a fast-growing, technology-driven company operating in the AI communication space, helping businesses streamline customer interactions through intelligent, real-time messaging solutions.

Currently expanding, they are looking for a driven Senior Account Executive to build and grow their direct customer pipeline by winning and managing new business across performance marketing agencies, lead generation companies, and call centre operations. This is a hunter-oriented role with accountability for the full post-sale lifecycle, including onboarding and account expansion.

Job Profile for Senior Account Executive

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Identify, prospect, and close new business with performance marketing agencies, affiliate networks, lead generation companies, and call centre operations

Build and own the top of funnel - develop a predictable, qualified pipeline of new logo opportunities from scratch

Manage the full sales cycle from outreach and discovery through demos, negotiation, and closure

Farm and grow every account closed in the early phase - onboarding, expansion, and retention till the capacity addition of the dedicated account management

Propose and set up the CRM, outreach tools, sequences, and sales playbooks, aligned with the leadership team, with strong autonomy on day-to-day execution

Validate and refine target customer profiles and messaging, based on patterns observed in closed-won deals

Provide transparent pipeline and revenue visibility to the leadership team through regular forecasting and reporting

Capture customer insight and route it through the internal feedback system to inform product and engineering priorities

Candidate Profile for Senior Account Executive

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

3+ years of B2B SaaS sales experience selling to performance marketing agencies, affiliate networks, lead generation companies, or call centres

Highly proficient in using AI tools daily to accelerate prospecting, research, outreach, and admin processes

Proven track record of closing $5k–$30k MRR deals across small and medium-sized businesses and mid-market clients

Experience setting up or improving sales systems - CRM, outreach sequences, and playbooks

Experience with 2-month sales cycles and multi-stakeholder deals

Experience in voice, SMS, or communications infrastructure is a strong plus

Familiarity with affiliate network economics, lead generation operations, and call centre environments

Strong understanding of performance marketing buyers, including ROI metrics such as ROAS, EPC, and CPL, as well as the key drivers behind purchasing decisions

Ability to build and expand accounts over time, not just transactional deal-making

Strong industry relationships within performance marketing and lead generation would be highly beneficial

Comfortable working in fast-paced, evolving environments with a proactive, first-hire mindset

Strong instincts for testing, iterating, and refining a go-to-market motion

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Proven sales hunter with a strong track record of generating new business, closing deals, and consistently achieving sales targets

Collaborative team player who works closely with the leadership team and cross-functionally

What Our Client Offers