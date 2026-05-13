Senior Account Executive - English
Posted on May 13, 2026
Limburg
40
Posted on May 13, 2026
About this role
Our client is a fast-growing, technology-driven company operating in the AI communication space, helping businesses streamline customer interactions through intelligent, real-time messaging solutions.
Currently expanding, they are looking for a driven Senior Account Executive to build and grow their direct customer pipeline by winning and managing new business across performance marketing agencies, lead generation companies, and call centre operations. This is a hunter-oriented role with accountability for the full post-sale lifecycle, including onboarding and account expansion.
Job Profile for Senior Account Executive
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Identify, prospect, and close new business with performance marketing agencies, affiliate networks, lead generation companies, and call centre operations
- Build and own the top of funnel - develop a predictable, qualified pipeline of new logo opportunities from scratch
- Manage the full sales cycle from outreach and discovery through demos, negotiation, and closure
- Farm and grow every account closed in the early phase - onboarding, expansion, and retention till the capacity addition of the dedicated account management
- Propose and set up the CRM, outreach tools, sequences, and sales playbooks, aligned with the leadership team, with strong autonomy on day-to-day execution
- Validate and refine target customer profiles and messaging, based on patterns observed in closed-won deals
- Provide transparent pipeline and revenue visibility to the leadership team through regular forecasting and reporting
- Capture customer insight and route it through the internal feedback system to inform product and engineering priorities
Candidate Profile for Senior Account Executive
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- 3+ years of B2B SaaS sales experience selling to performance marketing agencies, affiliate networks, lead generation companies, or call centres
- Highly proficient in using AI tools daily to accelerate prospecting, research, outreach, and admin processes
- Proven track record of closing $5k–$30k MRR deals across small and medium-sized businesses and mid-market clients
- Experience setting up or improving sales systems - CRM, outreach sequences, and playbooks
- Experience with 2-month sales cycles and multi-stakeholder deals
- Experience in voice, SMS, or communications infrastructure is a strong plus
- Familiarity with affiliate network economics, lead generation operations, and call centre environments
- Strong understanding of performance marketing buyers, including ROI metrics such as ROAS, EPC, and CPL, as well as the key drivers behind purchasing decisions
- Ability to build and expand accounts over time, not just transactional deal-making
- Strong industry relationships within performance marketing and lead generation would be highly beneficial
- Comfortable working in fast-paced, evolving environments with a proactive, first-hire mindset
- Strong instincts for testing, iterating, and refining a go-to-market motion
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
- Proven sales hunter with a strong track record of generating new business, closing deals, and consistently achieving sales targets
- Collaborative team player who works closely with the leadership team and cross-functionally
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive compensation aligned with the experience
- Opportunity to work in a fast-growing AI company with a global footprint and a high-impact product used by businesses worldwide
- Remote setup with a globally distributed team, operating across multiple continents
- Flexible working hours focused on outcomes
- Exposure to a fast-scaling AI product used by thousands of businesses globally
- Opportunity to work closely with founders and senior leadership
- Real ownership and impact in a high-growth environment
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Limburg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Carrier Relations Manager - English
Sales Representative | French | Nijmegen
Account Manager | English | Nijmegen
Account Manager | Dutch | Amersfoort
Business Development Representative | German C2