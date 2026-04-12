Sales Manager – Central Europe | Dutch & German

Sales Manager – Central Europe | Dutch & German

Posted on April 12, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on April 12, 2026

About this role

Our client is an international engineering company specialising in advanced liquid-cooling systems for industrial, energy, and marine industries. They offer high-quality, highly reliable water-cooling technology used in Marine Propulsion, Offshore infrastructure projects or heavy-duty industrial applications.
As part of their continued international expansion, they now want to strengthen their presence across Central and Northern Europe.
To be considered for it, you need to have at least 5-7 years of experience selling engineered B2B products within the marine, offshore or energy market.

Main responsibilities:

  • Sales and business development activities across NL, DE, and DK

  • Identify, target, and acquire new customers (hunter role)

  • Manage the entire sales process: prospecting → qualification → proposals → negotiation → closing

  • Develop strong relationships with shipyards, integrators, EPCs, and industrial OEMs

  • Represent the company at exhibitions, customer visits, and industry events

Your profile:​​​​​​​

  • Background in selling engineered or technical B2B products

  • ​​​​​​​Experience in marine, offshore, energy, or power electronics markets (shipyards, propulsion, cooling, automation, power systems, grid integrators or OEMs)

  • ​​​​​​​Familiarity with long-cycle, project-driven sales processes

  • Strong network in Central/Northern Europe is a big plus

  • Prior experience working with system integrators, EPC contractors, or marine OEMs is highly valued

What's in it for you?

  • Competitive salary and performance-based bonus structure

  • A strategic role in a rapidly growing international engineering company

  • High-impact commercial responsibility and autonomy

  • Remote role within the NL

  • Strong, innovative product offering with a clear differentiator

Sounds interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me directly for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com
Please note that we can only consider candidates who already reside and are eligible to work in the Netherlands without time limitation.
We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

The post Sales Manager – Central Europe | Dutch & German appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

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