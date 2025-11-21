Retail Store Manager (Fishing products)
Posted on November 21, 2025
Utrecht
English
Posted on November 21, 2025
About this role
As the Store Manager, you will be responsible for building and leading your own team, creating a vibrant store culture, and driving world-class operations in alignment with our client's growth strategy. Your primary focus will be on delivering exceptional customer experiences, driving sales, and ensuring operational excellence.
Here's a list of your key responsibilities:
Here's a list of your key responsibilities:
- Take ownership of all store KPIs, including sales targets, customer satisfaction, and profitability.
- Develop and implement business strategies to expand our customer base, increase store traffic, and optimize profitability.
- Lead, motivate, and mentor store staff to achieve sales targets and deliver outstanding customer service.
- Ensure compliance with health and safety regulations and company policies.
- Manage store administration, banking procedures, and maintain visual merchandising standards.
- Analyze sales trends, customer needs, and opportunities to inform strategic decision-making.
- Conduct performance appraisals, provide training and development opportunities for staff, and handle any personnel issues.
- Liaise with the marketing team to support the implementation of marketing strategies.
- Organize work schedules and manage staff holidays effectively.
Requirements
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English C1/C2 and basic knowledge of Dutch.
- Strong organizational skills with a background in business administration.
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in a retail environment, preferably in a managerial role.
- Proven track record of driving results and achieving sales targets.
- Passion / knowledge of fishing products.
- Understanding of health and safety regulations.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple responsibilities effectively.
- Availability / Flexibility to work during weekends (rotation).
- You must have a valid working permit
- You must be living close to Utrecht or be open to relocating.
- You must have good knowledge about fishing
Salary
€3000-€3000 per month
The company
Do you have good management and sales skills, with a focus on customer satisfaction and a passion for fishing?
Our client is proud to expand their presence in Europe with their first store in The Netherlands and we are looking for you!As we embark on this exciting journey, we are seeking energetic and enthusiastic individuals to inspire everyone to enjoy the great outdoors through fishing.
Our client is proud to expand their presence in Europe with their first store in The Netherlands and we are looking for you!As we embark on this exciting journey, we are seeking energetic and enthusiastic individuals to inspire everyone to enjoy the great outdoors through fishing.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Business Development Manager, Colombia - English
Account Manager | German | Amsterdam area
Account Coordinator | Dutch | Amersfoort Area
Account Manager | Dutch | Amsterdam area
Inside Sales Coordinator | German/Dutch | North-Holland